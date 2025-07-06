ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Akash Deep records maiden five-wicket haul in Tests

Akash made an immediate impact on the final day, dismissing Ollie Pope and Harry Brook within the first 25 minutes of play. This opened the door for a 70-run partnership between Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith. However, midway through Washington Sundar’s second over, a beautifully drifting delivery with just enough turn struck Stokes on the front pad before making contact with the bat. Despite a review, the decision stood and the England skipper had to walk back.
Continuing his impressive rhythm from the previous evening, Akash delivered a fiery six-over spell in the morning, claiming two key wickets. He removed Pope with a delivery that bounced sharply from a good length, forcing the batter to jam it into the ground and onto his own stumps. Moments later, Brook was caught on the crease by a seaming delivery that jagged in, struck him on the inside of the right knee, and had him pinned in front of the stumps. The came the special wicket that took him to his maiden five wicket haul as Akash Deep took out the hard hitting Jamie Smith after he hit him for six over deep square as he attempted the same shot again and fell short this time, with the ball going into the hands of Washington Sundar.