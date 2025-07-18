ZIM vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Tri-Nation T20 series: Live toss at 4 PM IST; Kiwis aim back-to-back win
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner and his side beat South Africa in their series opener.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
New Zealand will face hosts Zimbabwe in a T20 International of the Tri-Nation Series at Harare Sports Club today. The Kiwis started their campaign with a convincing win over South Africa, despite early setbacks. Their top-order struggled, with four of the first seven batters falling for single-digit scores. However, young talents Tim Robinson and Bevon Jacobs impressed with key contributions, giving the team a positive outlook for the rest of the series.
New Zealand's bowlers also stood out, led by Jacob Duffy’s excellent three-wicket haul for just 20 runs. He was well supported by Matt Henry, while spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner added control and variation to a well-rounded bowling unit.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, had a tough start. Despite posting a decent total against South Africa, their batters were rattled by the pace of Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger. Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 54 provided resistance, but it wasn’t enough. Bowlers Richard Ngarava (3/35) and Trevor Gwandu (2/15) showed promise, yet the attack needs greater consistency to keep Zimbabwe competitive.
Early trouble, predictable pattern
The opening moments of the last two games have written a familiar tale—top orders crumbling under the weight of the new ball. Seamers have made their mark early, reducing batting line-ups to rubble before the first drinks break. It’s been a punishing phase for openers, a golden hour for bowlers.
Batters' redemption after the storm
But then, almost like clockwork, the pitch eases. As the hardness wears off and the sun climbs higher, batting becomes a more inviting proposition. The surface, though initially spicy, settles into a rhythm that rewards strokeplay. In these conditions, a target of 180 has proven competitive, especially on a ground where clearing the big boundaries isn’t straightforward.
No Rain, No Rescue
There’s no rain to save the day, no clouds looming to alter the rhythm of the contest. Conditions will remain dry, the pitch will play true, and the bowlers must earn every wicket. The batters, too, must brave the storm early if they are to cash in later. It's a battle of patience, timing, and nerves—set on a surface that remembers everything.
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand playing 11 (probable):
Zimbabwe playing 11(probables): Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande/ Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa/ Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu
New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner (c), Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy.
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza is at 4 pm IST today.
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I Tri-series Live Telecast in India
The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match in the ongoing T20I series will not be available in India.
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I Tri-series Live Streaming in India
The FanCode app will live stream the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match in the T20I Tri-series on both the application and website.
Stay tuned for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I Tri-series match live score and match updates here.
3:44 PM
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the coin toss to take place as the anticiaption builds up among the crowd who are looking forward to see their team do well today.
3:33 PM
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: Kiwis eyeing back-to-back wins!
Mitchell Santner and co. look to bag consecutive wins after a morale boosting victory against South Africa last time around. Hosts Zimbabwe would be hoping for an upset today in front of the home crowd.
3:16 PM
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: Hosts in action today!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match number 3 of the tri-series between Zimbabwe, New Zealand and South Africa. Today's clash will see the hosts Zimbabwe take on New Zealand at the Harare Sports Club. Coin toss to take place at 4 PM IST.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:13 PM IST