ENG vs IND 4th Test Playing 11: Will Karun Nair be dropped for Sudharsan?

Karun Nair’s return to Test cricket after eight years has not gone as planned. In three outings against England—at Headingley, Edgbaston, and Lord’s—the Karnataka batter has scored just 131 runs at an average of 21.83, with a top score of 40. While Nair has managed to spend time at the crease, facing 249 deliveries in six innings, his vulnerability to pace and seam has raised concerns ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester, starting July 23.
The 32-year-old’s scores of 0, 20, 31, 26, 40, and 14 reflect a string of starts that failed to materialise into substantial contributions. With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, captain Shubman Gill may have to decide between persisting with Nair or giving an opportunity to 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, who is waiting in the wings.
Coaching staff backs Nair—for now
India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the speculation around Nair’s place in the Playing 11 for the 4th Test. Speaking after the Lord’s defeat, he defended the team’s collective effort and highlighted the batting unit’s overall rhythm.
Also Read
"That might be counter-intuitive when you're 2-1 down, but we feel the players have been excellent for large parts of the series," Doeschate said.
"Even someone like Karun—we feel his rhythm is good, his tempo is good. We want more runs from No. 3, but the focus is on doing the basics right and correcting the little things that have cost us."
|Karun Nair Career Stats – Tests, first-class, List A among others
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|NO
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Balls faced
|Strike rate
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|Fours
|Sixes
|Catches
|Tests
|9
|13
|1
|505
|303*
|42.08
|755
|66.88
|1
|0
|59
|4
|10
|ODIs
|2
|2
|0
|46
|39
|23
|88
|52.27
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|FC
|119
|192
|16
|8601
|328
|48.86
|16289
|52.8
|24
|36
|1063
|45
|102
|List A
|107
|97
|21
|3128
|163*
|41.15
|3505
|89.24
|8
|14
|330
|53
|45
|T20s
|171
|156
|17
|3660
|111
|26.33
|2681
|136.51
|2
|22
|367
|126
|68
Sudharsan’s case grows stronger
The call to drop 23-year-old Sudharsan after just one Test—despite a steady second innings on debut—was questioned at the time. The left-hander, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was benched to accommodate a deeper batting line-up, but with Nair’s struggles now apparent, Sudharsan appears to be in contention for a recall.
Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has called for a straight swap at No. 3.
"It’s not that Nair hasn’t made runs—he’s got starts but hasn’t looked convincing. If you’re investing in someone, it makes more sense to back a younger player like Sai. He’ll benefit from the experience of playing in England," Dasgupta said.
|Sai Sudharsan Career Stats
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Balls faced
|Strike rate
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Catches
|Tests
|1
|2
|0
|30
|30
|15
|52
|57.69
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|ODIs
|3
|3
|1
|127
|62
|63.5
|142
|89.43
|0
|2
|17
|1
|1
|T20Is
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|FC
|30
|51
|0
|1987
|213
|38.96
|3606
|55.1
|7
|5
|209
|10
|21
|List A
|28
|27
|4
|1396
|154
|60.69
|1460
|95.61
|6
|6
|153
|17
|8
|T20s
|60
|59
|7
|2271
|108*
|43.67
|1645
|138.05
|2
|14
|228
|56
|16
Kumble, Manjrekar offer contrasting views
Opinions remain divided among former cricketers. Anil Kumble believes Nair deserves another chance.
"I wouldn’t make too many changes. He did enough in the first innings at Lord’s. The second innings dismissal was a brain fade, but he was batting well," Kumble said on Follow The Blues, a sports show on JioHotstar - the platform providing free live streaming service for India tour of England 2025.
"That was a huge lapse in concentration—to leave a straight ball and open the door for England. That dismissal changed the momentum," Shastri noted on The ICC Review.
Sanjay Manjrekar has also expressed disappointment with how Sudharsan was treated.
"I didn’t agree with some selections last game. Dropping Sudharsan after just one Test was harsh, especially when others aren’t scoring big. I don’t see Nair as a No. 3. Sai deserves that opportunity," he said on ESPN Cricinfo.
|Top 15 highest run-getter in England vs India Test series 2025
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Shubman Gill
|3
|6
|607
|101.17
|71.83
|66
|12
|2
|Rishabh Pant
|3
|6
|425
|70.83
|78.41
|46
|15
|3
|Jamie Smith
|3
|6
|415
|103.75
|85.92
|45
|11
|4
|KL Rahul
|3
|6
|375
|62.5
|55.97
|55
|-
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3
|6
|327
|109
|52.57
|31
|5
|6
|Harry Brook
|3
|6
|314
|52.33
|75.3
|37
|4
|7
|Ben Duckett
|3
|6
|271
|45.17
|80.65
|39
|1
|8
|Joe Root
|3
|6
|253
|50.6
|50.7
|22
|-
|9
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|3
|6
|233
|38.83
|74.2
|39
|1
|10
|Ollie Pope
|3
|6
|186
|31
|58.68
|24
|-
|11
|Ben Stokes
|3
|6
|163
|27.17
|42.56
|20
|-
|12
|Karun Nair
|3
|6
|131
|21.83
|52.61
|18
|-
|13
|Zak Crawley
|3
|6
|128
|21.33
|49.04
|18
|-
|14
|Brydon Carse
|3
|5
|117
|23.4
|72.22
|15
|2
|15
|Washington Sundar
|2
|4
|77
|25.67
|40.53
|5
|3