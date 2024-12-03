Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / England and New Zealand penalised for slow over-rate in first Test

England and New Zealand penalised for slow over-rate in first Test

Both Stokes and Latham pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

ENG vs NZ

ENG vs NZ

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England and New Zealand have been fined and docked points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Test in Christchurch. Both teams were fined 15 per cent of their match fees and penalised three points in the World Test Championship standings for falling short of the over-rate target.
 
David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after determining that both Ben Stokes and Tom Latham’s sides were three overs short of the required target, even after taking time allowances into account.  
 
The penalties are in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which outlines minimum over-rate offences. Under this rule, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.  
 
 
Additionally, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, teams are penalised one point for each over they are short.    Both captain accept the sanction
 
Both Stokes and Latham pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.  
 
The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth official Kim Cotton.  

More From This Section

Gautam Gambhir

Head coach Gambhir set to rejoin Indian team in Australia on Tuesday

Harbhajan Singh

You get to know how good you are when you play vs AUS: Harbhajan Singh

Hardik Pandya

MI have the facilities where young talent can flourish - Hardik Pandya

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj's comeback: From despair to dominance | IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Mohd Shami

Shami's brilliance powers Bengal to win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 
This penalty serves as a setback for both teams in the closely contested World Test Championship race, where every point is crucial. While England and New Zealand are known for their spirited cricket, the slow over-rate in Christchurch has cost them not just monetarily but also in their standings in the competition.  
 
With the series still underway, both sides will aim to improve their over-rate discipline to avoid further penalties and strengthen their positions in the World Test Championship.

Also Read

Photo: Twitter @cricketcomau

I'm good to go: Marsh provides fitness update ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Steve Smith

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith explains how Pink-ball Test can be unpredictable

Rohit sharma, rohit

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma will either open or bat at No. 3 - Harbhajan

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Ex-South Africa cricketers Tsolekile, Tsotsobe arrested over match-fixing

Tavis Head and Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Travis Head hails Jasprit Bumrah as an all-time great

Topics : Test Cricket England cricket team New Zealand cricket team Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationWorld Chess Championship LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon