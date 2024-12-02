Business Standard
MI have the facilities where young talent can flourish - Hardik Pandya

Hardik mentioned that he was in contact with the coaching staff about the players they targeted, and he was pleased with the final squad, which blends experienced players with youngsters

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Hardik Pandya, the captain of Mumbai Indians, expressed his excitement for the upcoming IPL season and welcomed the new additions to the team, while also showing appreciation for the players who have moved on. Reflecting on the auction, he described it as a "rollercoaster", acknowledging the emotional highs and lows of trying to secure desired players but emphasising the importance of staying calm and building a balanced team.    Hardik in constant contact with coaching staff for young players
 
Hardik mentioned that he was in constant communication with the coaching staff about the players they targeted, and he was pleased with the final squad, which blends experienced players like Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar with promising newcomers like Will Jacks, Robin Minz, and Sam Rickelton. He believes the team has found the right balance.
 
 

He also shared a message for the young talent joining the team, encouraging them to work hard and make the most of the opportunities at Mumbai Indians, which helped nurture his own career. “My message to all the young guns who are joining Mumbai Indians this year is that if you are here, you have that spark, you have that talent, which the scouts have seen. They found me, they found Jasprit, they found Krunal, they found Tilak. They all eventually played for the country. All you have to do is show up, train, work hard and the best part is that Mumbai Indians has the facility to make them flourish.”  
 
As a leader, Hardik emphasised his commitment to making the new players feel welcomed and valued, ensuring they quickly feel at home and part of the Mumbai Indians family.
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

