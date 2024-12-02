Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Travis Head hails Jasprit Bumrah as an all-time great

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Travis Head hails Jasprit Bumrah as an all-time great

Head said: "It'll be great to tell my grandkids that I faced Bumrah. Hopefully, I'll face him a few more times, but he's definitely been a tough competitor."

Tavis Head and Jasprit Bumrah

Tavis Head and Jasprit Bumrah

Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australian batter Travis Head heaped praise on Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, calling him "one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game." Head expressed his admiration for Bumrah after the latter's stunning performance in the opening Test in Perth, which India won by a resounding 295 runs.  
 
"Jasprit will go down as probably one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game. It’s nice to play against someone as challenging as him," Head said. "It’ll be great to tell my grandkids that I faced him. Hopefully, I’ll face him a few more times, but he’s definitely been a tough competitor."   
 
 
Bumrah's stellar performance leads India to victory  
 
Captaining the Indian side, Bumrah showcased his exceptional form with a match haul of 8/72, leading India to a dominant win. His consistent brilliance this year has been noteworthy, including being named Player-of-the-Series in the T20 World Cup, where he played a pivotal role in India’s triumph.    Head vs Bumrah in Test cricket   
Travis Head vs Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket history
Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg
2018 28 99 1 81 1 0 28.3 28
2019 5 4 0 2 1 0 125 -
2020 17 23 1 16 2 0 73.9 17
2024 17 33 1 23 1 0 51.5 17
Total 67 159 3 122 5 0 42.1 22.3
 
No tips from Head for teammates

More From This Section

Mohd Shami

Shami's brilliance powers Bengal to win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Spinners propel Pakistan to emphatic 57-run win over Zimbabwe in 1st T20

West Indies cricket team

Seales takes 4 wickets as West Indies dominate Day 2 vs Bangladesh

WTC team rankings before India vs Australia 2nd Test in Adelaide

WTC 2024 points table: South Africa jumps to 2nd spot; Aussies slip to 3rd

Jay Shah

Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC chairman; LA Olympics 2028 to be in focus

 
Despite being the only Australian batter to notch a fifty in Perth, Head playfully dismissed the idea of his teammates seeking advice on countering Bumrah.  
 
"They are not coming to me for batting tips, that's for sure," Head quipped. "Everyone has their own approach, and we'll discuss things in the next few days. Bumrah is so unique, and every batter picks up different cues against bowlers."  
 
Adelaide awaits: Pink-ball Test in focus
 
The teams will now face off in a pink-ball Test in Adelaide, the same venue where India was infamously bowled out for 36 in 2020. Reflecting on that match, Head recalled, "It was a quick Test, but enjoyable afterwards. Hopefully, we can have a similar result this time."  
 
Both teams are gearing up for the unique challenge of the pink ball. While India recently played a pink-ball game against the Prime Minister’s XI, Australia’s last encounter with it was in January.  
 
"Everyone is experienced enough at this level to adapt quickly," Head remarked, downplaying any significant advantage for either side.   
Travis Head stats in different countries (Tests)
Country Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
In Australia 2018-2024 28 42 2 2022 175 50.55 3023 66.88 6 11 4 226 13
In England 2019-2023 10 20 1 734 163 38.63 1101 66.66 1 4 1 106 7
In India 2023-2023 3 6 1 235 90 47 342 68.71 0 1 0 31 5
In New Zealand 2024-2024 2 4 0 69 29 17.25 104 66.34 0 0 0 8 1
In Pakistan 2022-2022 3 4 1 68 26 22.66 132 51.51 0 0 0 12 1
In Sri Lanka 2022-2022 2 3 0 23 12 7.66 56 41.07 0 0 0 1 0
In U.A.E. 2018-2018 2 4 0 122 72 30.5 259 47.1 0 1 1 11 0
 
No divide in the Australian camp  
 
Head dismissed suggestions of a rift within the Australian team following comments by Josh Hazlewood during the first Test.  
 
"We hold high expectations for both batting and bowling units. As a batting group, we take pride in setting things up for the bowlers. There’s definitely no divide," he asserted.     
 
Australians resilient despite setbacks
 
Head backed his side to rebound from their struggles in Perth, pointing to their history of resilience in challenging situations.  
 
"This team has dealt with adversity well over the last few years. We’ve had some tough Tests, but we’ve bounced back every time," he said. "We didn’t have a great week, but we have four more opportunities to turn things around, and I’m confident we will."  
 
As the two teams prepare for the next clash, the spotlight remains on Bumrah’s brilliance and Australia’s resolve to fight back in the series. 
Jasprit Bumrah Test career analysis ( vs Teams and in country)
Team Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w
vs Australia 2018-2024 8 16 304.5 84 752 40 6/33 9/86 18.8 2.46 45.7 2
vs Bangladesh 2024-2024 2 4 49 15 141 11 4/50 6/67 12.81 2.87 26.7 0
vs England 2018-2024 14 26 472.1 105 1330 60 6/45 9/91 22.16 2.81 47.2 3
vs New Zealand 2020-2024 5 10 139.2 34 409 9 3/62 5/101 45.44 2.93 92.8 0
vs South Africa 2018-2024 8 15 265.3 48 789 38 6/61 8/86 20.76 2.97 41.9 3
vs Sri Lanka 2022-2022 2 4 37 12 90 10 5/24 8/47 9 2.43 22.2 1
vs West Indies 2019-2019 2 4 49.1 15 120 13 6/27 7/58 9.23 2.44 22.6 2
In Country Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w
In Australia 2018-2024 8 16 304.5 84 752 40 6/33 9/86 18.8 2.46 45.7 2
In England 2018-2022 9 17 357 86 972 37 5/64 9/110 26.27 2.72 57.8 2
In India 2021-2024 12 23 278.5 68 808 47 6/45 9/91 17.19 2.89 35.5 2
In New Zealand 2020-2020 2 4 61.4 12 190 6 3/62 5/101 31.66 3.08 61.6 0
In South Africa 2018-2024 8 15 265.3 48 789 38 6/61 8/86 20.76 2.97 41.9 3
In West Indies 2019-2019 2 4 49.1 15 120 13 6/27 7/58 9.23 2.44 22.6 2
 

Also Read

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj's comeback: From despair to dominance | IND vs AUS 2nd Test

WTC points table

WTC final 2025 qualification scenarios: India, South Africa, AUS chances

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul

India vs PM XI: Five takeaways for India from two-day tour game at Canberra

Shubman Gill IND vs BAN 1st Test

India vs Prime Minister's XI HIGHLIGHTS: Harshit and Gill shines as India beat PM XI by 6 wickets

IND vs PM XI

India vs Prime Minister's XI HIGHLIGHTS: Play called off due to rain

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship Australia test cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon