England spinner Leach ruled out of remaining three Tests against India

Leach had sustained the injury during England's first Test victory in Hyderabad and missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam as a result.

Jack Leach

Jack Leach. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India London
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach was on Sunday ruled out of the remaining three Tests against India with a left knee injury, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board.
However, no replacement will be called up for Leach, an indication that England will continue with the spin trio of Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Basheer for the rest of the tour.

Joe Root is the visitors' fourth spin option behind the three regular spinners.
Leach had sustained the injury during England's first Test victory in Hyderabad and missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam as a result.
"He will fly home from Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours, where the England team has been staying ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, which starts on Thursday (February 15).
"Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," stated the ECB in a media release.
The 32-year-old Leach has taken 126 wickets in 36 Tests, besides being a handy lower-order batter.

India vs England England cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

