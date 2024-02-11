Sensex (    %)
                        
ICC U19 World Cup final: IND vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ICC events in India, will live telecast the India U19 vs Australia U19 final. Live streaming of the U19 World Cup final is available on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Australia final in ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024

India captain Uday Saharan and Australian captain Hugh Weibgen with ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 trophy on the eve of final. Photo: ICC media zone

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 8:28 AM IST
India will be eyeing their sixth ICC Under 19 World Cup title when Uday Saharan team lock horns with Australia in the final at Willowmoore Park, Benoni today. This will be third time in past one year that India men's team will clash with Australia in a final of a competition. Captain Uday Saharan ahead of the final said that his team will everything to stop the Aussies as the heartbreak for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final is still haunts many cricket fans.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Playing 11
India playing 11 Probables: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.

Australia playing 11 Probables: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Ollie Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 key stats

Top 10 highest run-getter in the U19 WC

Top 10 run-getters in ICC U19 World Cup 2024
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Uday Saharan 6 6 389 64.83 78.9 27 2
2 Musheer Khan 6 6 338 67.6 101.2 29 8
3 Sachin Dhas 6 6 294 73.5 116.67 28 7
4 Lhuan-dre Pretorius 6 6 287 57.4 94.1 37 6
5 Harry Dixon 6 6 267 44.5 82.41 29 5
6 Shahzaib Khan 6 6 264 52.8 65.35 27 7
7 Jamie Dunk 4 4 263 65.75 70.89 28 -
8 Hugh Weibgen 6 6 256 51.2 85.62 27 1
9 Ariful Islam 5 5 230 57.5 93.88 19 5
10 Steve Stolk 6 6 228 38 141.61 31 11

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in the U19 WC

Top 10 wicket-takers in ICC U19 World Cup 2024
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Kwena Maphaka 6 53.3 321 21 9.71 204 - 3
2 Ubaid Shah 6 54 324 18 12.39 223 1 1
3 Saumy Pandey 6 58.5 353 17 8.47 144 3 -
4 Tazeem Ali 4 37.5 227 14 9.64 135 - 1
5 Tom Straker 5 35.5 215 12 9.25 111 - 1
6 Vishwa Lahiru 5 42.5 257 12 11.08 133 - -
7 Callum Vidler 5 33.1 199 12 10.75 129 2 -
8 Nathan Edwards 5 42.3 255 11 17.82 196 - -
9 Riley Norton 5 36.5 221 11 18.36 202 1 -
10 Sheikh Paevez Jibon 5 50 300 10 17.7 177 1 -

 

When will the India U19 vs Australia U19 final match occur?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 final match will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024. 

At what time will the India U19 vs Australia U19 final begin, according to Indian Standard Time?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 final will begin at 1:30 PM according to the Indian Standard Time. 

At what time will the live toss between India U19 and Australia U19 final take place?

The live toss between India U19 and Australia U19 final will take place at 1:00 pm IST. 

Which TV channels will live telecast India U19 vs Australia U19 final?

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ICC events in India, will live telecast the India U19 vs Australia U19 final. 

How to watch the live streaming of the India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 final in the ICC U19 World Cup?

People in  India can livestream the India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 final in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Disney Plus Hotstar. 
First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

