ICC U19 World Cup final: IND vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

India will be eyeing their sixth ICC Under 19 World Cup title when Uday Saharan team lock horns with Australia in the final at Willowmoore Park, Benoni today. This will be third time in past one year that India men's team will clash with Australia in a final of a competition. Captain Uday Saharan ahead of the final said that his team will everything to stop the Aussies as the heartbreak for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final is still haunts many cricket fans.
India U19 vs Australia U19 Playing 11
India playing 11 Probables: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.
Australia playing 11 Probables: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Ollie Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.
ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 key stats
Top 10 highest run-getter in the U19 WC
|Top 10 run-getters in ICC U19 World Cup 2024
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Uday Saharan
|6
|6
|389
|64.83
|78.9
|27
|2
|2
|Musheer Khan
|6
|6
|338
|67.6
|101.2
|29
|8
|3
|Sachin Dhas
|6
|6
|294
|73.5
|116.67
|28
|7
|4
|Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|6
|6
|287
|57.4
|94.1
|37
|6
|5
|Harry Dixon
|6
|6
|267
|44.5
|82.41
|29
|5
|6
|Shahzaib Khan
|6
|6
|264
|52.8
|65.35
|27
|7
|7
|Jamie Dunk
|4
|4
|263
|65.75
|70.89
|28
|-
|8
|Hugh Weibgen
|6
|6
|256
|51.2
|85.62
|27
|1
|9
|Ariful Islam
|5
|5
|230
|57.5
|93.88
|19
|5
|10
|Steve Stolk
|6
|6
|228
|38
|141.61
|31
|11
Top 10 highest wicket-takers in the U19 WC
|Top 10 wicket-takers in ICC U19 World Cup 2024
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Kwena Maphaka
|6
|53.3
|321
|21
|9.71
|204
|-
|3
|2
|Ubaid Shah
|6
|54
|324
|18
|12.39
|223
|1
|1
|3
|Saumy Pandey
|6
|58.5
|353
|17
|8.47
|144
|3
|-
|4
|Tazeem Ali
|4
|37.5
|227
|14
|9.64
|135
|-
|1
|5
|Tom Straker
|5
|35.5
|215
|12
|9.25
|111
|-
|1
|6
|Vishwa Lahiru
|5
|42.5
|257
|12
|11.08
|133
|-
|-
|7
|Callum Vidler
|5
|33.1
|199
|12
|10.75
|129
|2
|-
|8
|Nathan Edwards
|5
|42.3
|255
|11
|17.82
|196
|-
|-
|9
|Riley Norton
|5
|36.5
|221
|11
|18.36
|202
|1
|-
|10
|Sheikh Paevez Jibon
|5
|50
|300
|10
|17.7
|177
|1
|-
India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final broadcast and live stream details
When will the India U19 vs Australia U19 final match occur?
The India U19 vs Australia U19 final match will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024.
At what time will the India U19 vs Australia U19 final begin, according to Indian Standard Time?
The India U19 vs Australia U19 final will begin at 1:30 PM according to the Indian Standard Time.
At what time will the live toss between India U19 and Australia U19 final take place?
The live toss between India U19 and Australia U19 final will take place at 1:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast India U19 vs Australia U19 final?
Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ICC events in India, will live telecast the India U19 vs Australia U19 final.
How to watch the live streaming of the India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 final in the ICC U19 World Cup?
People in India can livestream the India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 final in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Disney Plus Hotstar.