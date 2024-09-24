England vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing 11, live timings (IST), streaming

England and Australia will lock horns in the third and 3rd ODI match of the 5-match series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street today (September 24).

While the Aussies have bagged a 2-0 lead after the first two games, England aim keep the series alive in what will be a do-or-die game for the Three Lions.

Stand-in England skipper Harry Brook will be looking to go all guns blazing in order to stop Australia from clinching another series win.

England vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing 11 Prediction

England Playing 11 (Probables): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid.

Australia Playing 11 (Probables): Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England vs Australia Head-to-Head in ODIs

After the second ODI, Australia have increased the gap between the two sides, who have played 158 matches against each other now.



Total matches: 158

England won: 63

Australia won: 90

England vs Australia ODI Squads

England:

Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt (w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Jacob Bethell, Saqib Mahmood.

Australia:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (w), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly.

England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match take place?



The England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be held on Tuesday, September 24.

At what time will the England vs Australia 3rd ODI live toss take place on September 24?



The live toss for the England vs Australia 3rd ODI on September 24 will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between England and Australia in the 3rd ODI start on September 24?



The England vs Australia 3rd ODI on September 24 will begin at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Australia 3rd ODI International match in India?



The live telecast of the 3rd ODI match between England and Australia will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match in India?



The live streaming of the 3rd ODI between England and Australia will be available on the Sony Liv app and website in India.