England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Action begins after Gill vs Crawley fight
3rd Test | ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: India will hope that their pacers deliver once again on Day 4 to get England all out cheaply and give themselves a chance to take the lead in the series
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
As Day 4 of the third Test between England and India begins at Lord’s, both teams will be starting from square one after the first innings ended with scores level. England still have all 10 wickets in hand, and in order to win the match, they need to adapt to Bazball cricket again—something they were outside of at the start of the match—as they will need runs on the board if they want to go for the win on the final day.
On the other hand, India will also hope that England go for runs, as they will then have the chance to get quick wickets and bundle England out for a subpar total before going for the win.
How the match has panned out so far
So far in the match, both teams have scored 387 runs in their first innings with a run rate below 3.5, which is very unusual in this series where the two earlier matches were high-scoring ones. However, such is the wicket at Lord's—even without the grass, it is proving tough for the batters to score runs in aggressive fashion.
England vs India 3rd Test Day 3 highlights
On Day 3 of the game on Saturday, India—with the help of a century from KL Rahul (100) and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (74) and Ravindra Jadeja (72)—denied the home side any first-innings advantage but were bundled out for 387, with scores level. England could only bat for one over before stumps were called and added 2 runs in that over. English openers Zak Crawley (2* not out) and Ben Duckett (0* not out) will start the day with the bat for the home side.
England scorecard ahead of Day 4:
|
England 2nd Inning
|
2-0 (1 ov) CRR:2.00
|Batter
|Dismissed
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|Not out
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|Ben Duckett
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|
0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|2 (0 wkts, 1 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 4 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
- Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 live score and match updates here
3:21 PM
3rd Test Day 4 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Heated day ahead
Tensions are expected to rise when Crawley walks out with Duckett, especially after his controversial run-in with Indian captain Shubman Gill, who confronted him with an expletive-laced outburst during their previous clash.
Check full story here
Check full story here
3:13 PM
3rd Test Day 4 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report for Day 4
Despite some cloud cover, the sun is expected to clear it, and the pitch remains mostly flat with some rough areas. The suggestion is to bowl seamers from the Nursery End—where there's extra bounce, as seen with Reddy dismissing Crawley—and use spinners from the other end.
3:04 PM
3rd Test Day 4 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: More injury conerns for England
England spinner Shoaib Bashir remains under observation after injuring his left little finger. While a call on his participation with the bat in the third innings is yet to be made, he is expected to bowl in the fourth innings. His availability for the fourth Test at Old Trafford will be determined after the ongoing match concludes.
2:51 PM
3rd Test Day 4 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of India vs England third Test day 4 action from Lord's. Both teams are currently on level terms and will aim to take the edge after today's play. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 2:54 PM IST