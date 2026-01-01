Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Full list of Afghanistan and Bangladesh cricket team matches for 2026

Full list of Afghanistan and Bangladesh cricket team matches for 2026

Both teams will have sights set for the upcoming T20 World Cup itself and will hope to pack a powerful punch in February and try to reach the knockout stages of the oturnament this year as well.

The cricket continues as the 2026 calendar brings another action packed encounters for both the Bangladesh and Afghanistan cricket team. While Bangladesh will straightaway begin their year with the T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan on the other hand will get some practice in with a 3-match series against West Indies.  Both teams will have sights set for the upcoming T20 World Cup itself and will hope to pack a powerful punch in February and try to reach the knockout stages of the oturnament this year as well. 
Bangladesh cricket schedule for 2026
Date Match Number Teams Venue Time (Local) Time (GMT) Status
Sat, 07 Feb '26 2nd Match, Group C (D/N) Bangladesh vs West Indies Eden Gardens 15:00:00 09:30:00 Match yet to begin
Mon, 09 Feb '26 7th Match, Group C Bangladesh vs Italy Eden Gardens 11:00:00 05:30:00 Match yet to begin
Sat, 14 Feb '26 23rd Match, Group C (D/N) Bangladesh vs England Eden Gardens 15:00:00 09:30:00 Match yet to begin
Tue, 17 Feb '26 33rd Match, Group C (N) Bangladesh vs Nepal Wankhede 19:00:00 13:30:00 Match yet to begin
  Bangladesh's cricket team will start 2026 with a challenging campaign, beginning with a Day/Night clash against West Indies on February 7th at Eden Gardens. Following this, they'll face Italy on February 9th, also at Eden Gardens, in an important Group C match. On February 14th, Bangladesh will play England in another Day/Night match, aiming to capitalize on home advantage.  Their final group stage match in February will be against Nepal on February 17th at Wankhede Stadium, a crucial game for securing progress in the tournament. Bangladesh's early fixtures set the stage for a competitive start to the year.   
  Afghans face Windies Test ahead of T20 World Cup 
Afghanistan cricket schedule for 2026
Date Match Venue Teams Time (LOCAL) Time (GMT)
Mon, 19 Jan 2026 1st T20I Sharjah Cricket Stadium Afghanistan vs West Indies 18:30:00 14:30:00
Wed, 21 Jan 2026 2nd T20I Sharjah Cricket Stadium Afghanistan vs West Indies 18:30:00 14:30:00
Thu, 22 Jan 2026 3rd T20I Sharjah Cricket Stadium Afghanistan vs West Indies 18:30:00 14:30:00
Sun, 8 Feb 2026 4th Match, Group D MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai New Zealand vs Afghanistan 11:00:00 05:30:00
Wed, 11 Feb 2026 13th Match, Group D Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad South Africa vs Afghanistan 11:00:00 05:30:00
Mon, 16 Feb 2026 28th Match, Group D Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Afghanistan vs UAE 11:00:00 05:30:00
Thu, 19 Feb 2026 39th Match, Group D MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Afghanistan vs Canada 19:00:00 13:30:00
  Afghanistan’s cricket team begins 2026 with a thrilling three-match T20I series against the West Indies in Sharjah. The team will look to build momentum for the upcoming ICC events. Their journey continues in February with high-stakes group matches in the Cricket World Cup against top sides like New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada. Afghanistan is eager to make an impact in the global cricketing arena, showcasing their growing talent and ambition.  The squad is ready to make 2026 a memorable year, aiming for strong performances and progression in all formats of the game.   

