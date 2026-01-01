Full list of Afghanistan and Bangladesh cricket team matches for 2026

The cricket continues as the 2026 calendar brings another action packed encounters for both the Bangladesh and Afghanistan cricket team. While Bangladesh will straightaway begin their year with the T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan on the other hand will get some practice in with a 3-match series against West Indies. Both teams will have sights set for the upcoming T20 World Cup itself and will hope to pack a powerful punch in February and try to reach the knockout stages of the oturnament this year as well.
|Bangladesh cricket schedule for 2026
|Date
|Match Number
|Teams
|Venue
|Time (Local)
|Time (GMT)
|Status
|Sat, 07 Feb '26
|2nd Match, Group C (D/N)
|Bangladesh vs West Indies
|Eden Gardens
|15:00:00
|09:30:00
|Match yet to begin
|Mon, 09 Feb '26
|7th Match, Group C
|Bangladesh vs Italy
|Eden Gardens
|11:00:00
|05:30:00
|Match yet to begin
|Sat, 14 Feb '26
|23rd Match, Group C (D/N)
|Bangladesh vs England
|Eden Gardens
|15:00:00
|09:30:00
|Match yet to begin
|Tue, 17 Feb '26
|33rd Match, Group C (N)
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|Wankhede
|19:00:00
|13:30:00
|Match yet to begin
Afghans face Windies Test ahead of T20 World Cup
|Afghanistan cricket schedule for 2026
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Teams
|Time (LOCAL)
|Time (GMT)
|Mon, 19 Jan 2026
|1st T20I
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Afghanistan vs West Indies
|18:30:00
|14:30:00
|Wed, 21 Jan 2026
|2nd T20I
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Afghanistan vs West Indies
|18:30:00
|14:30:00
|Thu, 22 Jan 2026
|3rd T20I
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Afghanistan vs West Indies
|18:30:00
|14:30:00
|Sun, 8 Feb 2026
|4th Match, Group D
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|11:00:00
|05:30:00
|Wed, 11 Feb 2026
|13th Match, Group D
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|11:00:00
|05:30:00
|Mon, 16 Feb 2026
|28th Match, Group D
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Afghanistan vs UAE
|11:00:00
|05:30:00
|Thu, 19 Feb 2026
|39th Match, Group D
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Afghanistan vs Canada
|19:00:00
|13:30:00