Home / Cricket / News / SL women beat India for first time in 7 years in tri-series thriller

SL women beat India for first time in 7 years in tri-series thriller

India, asked to bat first, posted a competitive 275 for 9, with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh hammering a 48-ball 58

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning upset over India in a dramatic women’s tri-series clash on Sunday, recording a three-wicket win that ended a seven-year wait for victory over their subcontinental rivals. Chasing a stiff 276-run target, the islanders were in trouble at 152 for four before all-rounder Nilakshi Silva launched a fearless counterattack with a 33-ball 56 that completely shifted the momentum. 
 
Her innings, laced with three sixes and five boundaries, took the pressure off her teammates and allowed Sri Lanka to complete the chase with five balls to spare. This was Sri Lanka’s second win in the tournament and brings them within touching distance of a place in the final.
 
 
For India, who had won their first two games convincingly, the loss was a setback—but they remain likely finalists due to their superior net run rate.
 
India post 275 batting first 

India, asked to bat first, posted a competitive 275 for 9, with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh hammering a 48-ball 58. Though starts came from across the line-up, none apart from Richa capitalised.
 
Smriti Mandhana, marking her 100th T20I, was run out for 18, while opener Pratika Rawal, in good touch after two fifties in the series, fell for 35. Harleen Deol (29) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (30) looked fluent but couldn’t kick on.
 
Chamari Athapaththu and Sugandika Kumari were Sri Lanka’s standout bowlers, claiming three wickets each to dent India’s momentum.
 
Steady start, mid-overs wobble for Sri Lanka 
Sri Lanka’s chase began with a minor hiccup as Hasini Perera was run out by a direct throw from Deepti Sharma. But Harshitha Samarawickrama (53 off 61) and Vishmi Gunaratne (33 off 58) steadied the innings with a 78-run stand.
 
Gunaratne fell to Arundhati Reddy after a fine running catch by Amanjot Kaur, while Harshitha was caught off Pratika Rawal’s bowling at a crucial point, leaving the match in the balance.
 
Rana’s triple blow not enough 
India fought back with Sneh Rana’s sharp off-spin. Rana (3/45) produced a crucial breakthrough by removing Chamari Athapaththu (23), inducing a faint edge that was safely pouched by the keeper. Her wickets brought India back into the contest, setting up a tense finish.
 
Nilakshi leads the counterattack, finishes in style 
Enter Nilakshi Silva. With nerves of steel, she took the attack to the Indian bowlers with clean, aggressive hitting. Her 33-ball 56 injected life into the chase when the pressure was mounting.
 
After her departure, Anushka Sanjeewani (23* off 28) and Sugandika Kumari (19* off 20) calmly finished the job, guiding Sri Lanka to a memorable win with five balls to spare.

First Published: May 04 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

