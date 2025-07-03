Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Gill breaks record for highest Test score by an Indian skipper in England

Gill breaks record for highest Test score by an Indian skipper in England

Shubman Gill is only the second Indian captain after Md Azharuddin to score 150-plus in a single Test innings in England

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Shubman Gill has looked unstoppable as a batter ever since he was appointed captain of the Indian Test team following Rohit Sharma’s retirement. The 25-year-old Punjab-based batter has scored two centuries in his first two Tests as India’s skipper. He scored 147 runs in the first innings of the first Test of the ongoing series against England and is now batting on 180 not out in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston. 
 
But his innings at Edgbaston holds greater significance as he now holds the record for the highest Test score by an Indian skipper in England, surpassing the previous mark of 179 runs set by Mohammad Azharuddin in Manchester in 1990.
 
 
Virat Kohli is third on the list with his 149-run innings at this very venue in 2022, followed by MAK Pataudi, who scored 148 in Leeds in 1967. Gill also holds the fifth spot for his 147 in the first Test.
 
Highest Test score by an Indian skipper in England
 
Rank Player Venue Year Score
1 Shubman Gill Birmingham 2025 180*
2 Mohd Azharuddin Manchester 1990 179
3 Virat Kohli Birmingham 2018 149
4 MAK Pataudi Leeds 1967 148
5 Shubman Gill Leeds 2025 147
 

Topics : Shubman Gill India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket India vs England

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

