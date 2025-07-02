Gill slams 7th Test hundred, second as Indian skipper in two matches

The newly appointed Indian skipper Shubman Gill, despite starting his tenure as red-ball captain in disappointing fashion after losing the first Test to England in Leeds, has been on a run with the bat, scoring two centuries in two matches. After scoring his first century as captain in Leeds, he continued his form in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston and scored his second Test hundred in two matches. This is Gill’s seventh overall Test hundred and his fourth against the English side.
Gill came out to bat when India lost their second wicket on 95 and went on to add 66 runs for the third wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (87), 47 runs for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant (25), and is currently batting with Ravindra Jadeja, already having added another half-century stand to his name.
Full list of Test centuries from Gill
|Runs
|Against
|Venue
|Date
|110
|Bangladesh
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|14 December 2022
|128
|Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|9 March 2023
|104
|England
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakapatnam
|4 February 2024
|110
|England
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
|8 March 2024
|119*
|Bangladesh
|M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|21 September 2024
|147
|England
|Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds
|20 June 2025
|102*
|England
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|2 July 2025
Gill receives heat from fans
Amidst his brilliant and composed century, Gill also received some heat from the English crowd in the final hours of the third session of the day. During the 76th over, Gill first complained to the fans about an issue with the LED board behind the bowler. He then received physio attention after the over, causing a brief delay in the game. The English fans saw this as the Indian skipper’s tactic to waste time and end the day, and showered Gill with boos while he was receiving treatment. However, after five minutes of medical attention, Gill got back to play and went on to score a brilliant 100.