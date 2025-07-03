Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WTC final is most-watched non-India Test on digital platform: JioStar CEO

WTC final is most-watched non-India Test on digital platform: JioStar CEO

Cross-promotion during IPL 2025 helped drive record viewership, says Sanjog Gupta

SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final

SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia became the most-watched non-India Test match on a digital platform, according to JioStar’s CEO – Sports and Live Experiences, Sanjog Gupta. The historic clash at Lord’s drew massive attention from Indian audiences, with millions tuning in on JioStar despite India not being a part of the contest.
 
In an interview with Variety, Gupta attributed the digital milestone to a well-timed cross-promotional strategy executed during IPL 2025. “We didn’t drop the full show at one go, but actually staggered it starting during the IPL,” he said, underscoring how JioStar leveraged the cricketing frenzy to create anticipation around the WTC final.
 
 
$500 Million Investment in Sports Offerings
  As the Indian sports economy gears up to become a $130 billion industry by 2030, as projected by the Think Sports report by Google and Deloitte, JioStar is significantly scaling up its investments. Gupta revealed that the company is committing $500 million across production, marketing, and technology to deepen its presence in the live sports space.
 
“Our journey actually begins at that point [of rights acquisition] to grow fans for the property, to deepen fandom for that property, and to be able to extract disproportionate value from that property,” he noted.

Also Read

Bumrah celebrating five wickets haul in Leeds

England vs India 3rd Test: Bumrah to return to Playing 11 at Lord's

Shubman Gill during day of Edgbaston Test

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Gill's ton anchors IND's strong start

Check England vs India 2nd Test full scorecard

England vs India HIGHIGHTS, 2nd Test Day 1: Gill-Jaiswal shines as India ends day's play at 310/5

Shubman Gill

Gill slams 7th Test hundred, second as Indian skipper in two matches

Yashasvi Jaiswal

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Session 2: Jaiswal misses milestone but IND still ahead

 
Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports and Live Experiences of JioStar
From cricket to coldplay: A broad sports vision
  Beyond cricket, JioStar’s ambitions span diverse entertainment avenues. Reflecting on the platform’s first major live event—Coldplay’s concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 26—Gupta called it a “cultural zeitgeist moment.” The concert, held on India’s Republic Day, symbolised the fusion of global music and national pride.
 
Gupta further outlined a broader vision for the platform: to transform India into a sporting nation. “Our mission is to serve one fan as many sports experiences as possible, powered by the interplay of technology and creativity,” he said, hinting at JioStar’s long-term strategy of integrating immersive fan engagement with premium content.
 
A Strategy Anchored in Fan Value 
Gupta reiterated that JioStar’s investments in sports properties are guided by a four-point thesis centered on reach, engagement, monetization, and fandom. “Till such time as sports, sporting properties, sports rights, continue to deliver on these four tenets of the investment thesis, we will continue to invest in them,” he asserted.
 
With viewership benchmarks being redefined and technology playing a critical role in content delivery, JioStar aims to remain at the forefront of India’s booming sports and live entertainment economy.

More From This Section

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Playing 11

MLC 2025: Texas vs Washington playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2nd Test vs England

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Session 1: IND dominate with strong start at Edgbaston

Kuldeep Yadav

Why leaving Kuldeep Yadav out of playing 11 for 2nd Test can hurt India?

India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11 live updates

ENG vs IND Playing 11, 2nd Test: Sundar, Reddy comes in for Sai, Shardul; Akash replaces Bumrah

Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Playing 11: All-rounders take centre stage for India

Topics : ICC World Test Championship South Africa vs Australia South Africa cricket team Australia cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon