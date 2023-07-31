West Indies hard-hitting batter Nicholas Pooran produced one of the craziest knocks in the history of T20 cricket on Monday to help MI New York become the champions of the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA. In the grand finale of MLC, MI New York thrashed Seattle Orcas by seven wickets. Chasing a tricky 184-run target, MI New York suffered an early blow as Imad Wasim struck on the third ball of the first over. Then, New York captain Pooran arrived, and he sent Seattle Orcas' bowlers for a leather hunt from the word go. Despite wickets tumbling from the other end, Pooran continued to find boundaries throughout the match, dealing in sixes and boundaries. He had a few fifty-run stands during the chase, but the captain did most of the scoring.WHO CAN STOP NICKY P⁉️MASSIVE OVER FROM THE BAT OF THE CAPTAIN!/ (3.0) pic.twitter.com/865Nyubown— Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 31, 2023 3 SIXES TO END THE LAST OVER OF THE POWERPLAY!THIS IS SOMETHING SPECIAL, NICKY P! (6.0) pic.twitter.com/pGRwHNz0nT— Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 31, 2023In his unbeaten 137 runs knock, Pooran smashed ten boundaries and 13 sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 249.09. New York chased down the tricky 184-run target in just chasing 16 overs. Earlier, Seattle Orcas put up a 183-run on the back of Quinton de Kock's 87 runs off 52 deliveries. MI New York vs Seattle Orcas full scorecardMI New York full scorecardMI New YorkBattersDimissalsRunsBallsFoursSixesStrike RateSteven Taylor b Imad Wasim03000Shayan Jahangir c Tye b Parnell10110190.9Nicholas Pooran (c)†not out137551013249.09Dewald Brevis run out (Harmeet Singh)201821111.11Tim David not out10910111.11Extras(lb 1, w 6)7TOTAL16 Ov (RR: 11.50)184/3Bowling (Seattle Orcas)BowlersOversRunsWicketsECONImad Wasim21417Cameron Gannon43609Dwaine Pretorius347015.66Wayne Parnell222111Andrew Tye227013.5Harmeet Singh337012.33Seattle Orcas' full scorecardSeattle Orcas (Batting)BattersDimissalsRunsBallsFoursSixesStrike RateQuinton de Kock †b Boult875294167.3Nauman Anwar st †Pooran b Rashid Khan9131069.23Shehan Jayasuriya c & b Taylor161511106.66Heinrich Klaasen c Boult b Rashid Khan470057.14Shubham Ranjane c Kenjige b Boult291650181.25Imad Wasim c Wiese b Rashid Khan7610116.66Dwaine Pretorius c David b Wiese21731300Andrew Tye c Jasdeep Singh b Boult120050Wayne Parnell (c)run out (Brevis/Wiese/†Pooran)2100200Harmeet Singh not out2100200Extras(lb 1, w 4)5TOTAL20 Ov (RR: 9.15)183/9MI New York (BowlingBowlersOversRunsWicketsEconomyTrent Boult43438.5Jessy Singh233016.5Rashid Khan4932.25Steven Taylor42516.25David Wiese465116.25Nosthush Kenjige1808Tim David1808Major League Cricket key statsMost runsNicholas Pooran (MI New York): 388Most wicketsTrent Boult (MI New York): 22Highest individual scoreNicholas Pooran (137*) vs Seattle Orcas (final)Best spell of the seasonSaurabh Netravalkar (6/9) vs San Francisco Unicorns