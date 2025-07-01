Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Greg Chappell wants Arshdeep and Kuldeep in India XI for 2nd Test vs ENG

Greg Chappell wants Arshdeep and Kuldeep in India XI for 2nd Test vs ENG

If India are to reverse their fortunes in this series, then a better-balanced team is required, says former Australia captain and ex-India coach Greg Chappell

Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, India cricket team

India national cricket team. Photo: PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s five-wicket defeat in the opening Test at Headingley has stirred more than just disappointment. While the eight dropped catches were glaring, former Australia captain and ex-India coach Greg Chappell believes they were just the surface symptoms of a deeper, strategic ailment. The Australian legend also wants to see Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav in India’s playing XI for the second Test, which starts on July 2, against England.
 
“As disappointing as the fielding in Headingley was, it was not the main reason India lost the Test,” Chappell wrote in his ESPNcricinfo column. “Most of India’s problems were self-inflicted.”
 
 
One such error? A no-ball that granted Harry Brook an early life in the second innings—a blunder that proved costly. 
 
Mohammed Siraj during India net session ahead of second Test on Birmingham. Photo: PTI

The real issue: Monotony in the bowling attack
  What truly worries Chappell is the sameness in India’s seam attack. With Siraj, Thakur and Krishna all offering similar right-arm, medium-fast deliveries, batters are rarely forced to adjust.
 
“Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, India’s seamers are too similar... There’s a reason why wickets often fall after a bowling change—it forces recalibration,” Chappell argued.
 
And that recalibration, he believes, was missing.
 
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh (L-R)
  The call for contrast: Arshdeep and Kuldeep 
Chappell did not hold back in suggesting bold inclusions. Arshdeep Singh, with his left-arm angle, and Kuldeep Yadav, whom Chappell audaciously describes as “possibly the best wrist-spinner since Shane Warne”, must be brought in to shake up the attack.
 
“Without Bumrah, I’d like to see Arshdeep added to the mix and Kuldeep included in the attack,” he said.
 
At Headingley, Bumrah shouldered the burden with figures of 5/140. Thakur and Krishna, meanwhile, combined for seven wickets at the cost of 309 runs—not exactly match-turning numbers.
 
Bowlers must hunt in packs
  Beyond personnel, Chappell also took aim at India’s bowling discipline. He saw no sustained pressure, no threatening sequences.
 
“I didn’t see two consecutive balls land in a dangerous place,” he wrote. “Too full, too short or too wide.”
 
With Bumrah as the lone spearhead, England merely had to weather his spells to escape pressure.
 
India cricket team with captain Shubman Gill during practice session in Birmingham. Photo: PTI
Batting depth vs bowling balance: A costly trade-off 
Chappell issued a scathing verdict on India’s team composition. Selecting bits-and-pieces all-rounders to lengthen the batting line-up is, in his view, a short-sighted insurance policy.
 
“The top six must be trusted to deliver the runs,” he said. “The best combination to take 20 wickets must be made available to the captain.”
 
India’s decision to go with Ravindra Jadeja as the sole spinner at Leeds drew particular criticism. 
 
Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: PTI
Jadeja a passenger in English conditions? 
In Chappell’s eyes, Jadeja is not a frontline spinner in England. If his batting is valued, he may serve as support. Otherwise, India need to reassess—and soon.
 
“If India are to reverse their fortunes in this series, then a better-balanced team is required,” he warned.
 
Selectors in the firing line
  Chappell concluded with a punch aimed at the selection panel. If players are expected to take risks on the field, selectors too must show courage.
 
“They have to make bold decisions,” he said.
 
With the series slipping away, India must now choose between caution and courage. The time for half-measures is over.

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

