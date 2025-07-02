Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why leaving Kuldeep Yadav out of playing 11 for 2nd Test can hurt India?

Why leaving Kuldeep Yadav out of playing 11 for 2nd Test can hurt India?

With India trailing 0-1 in the five-match Test series against England, the decision to leave out Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test at Edgbaston could prove costly

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India prepare for the second Test at Edgbaston following their five-wicket defeat in the series opener, skipper Shubman Gill’s playing 11 decisions have already raised eyebrows. The exclusion of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on expected lines due to workload management, but it is the omission of Kuldeep Yadav that has caused the most stir. In the absence of Bumrah, the Indian attack is already lacking experience and incisiveness. Leaving out Kuldeep, a proven match-winner with unique skills and a growing record in red-ball cricket, might be a strategic misstep — especially against England’s fearless ‘Bazball’ batting approach. 
 

Edgbaston favours spin, data proves it

Over the past two decades, Edgbaston has been one of the more spinner-friendly pitches in England. It is the only English venue this century where opposition spinners have taken over 90 wickets at a strike rate below 60 and an average under 30. Visiting slow bowlers have averaged 29.4 per wicket at this ground — the best among all English venues. The match-winning impact of spin was evident during Australia’s 2023 victory here, when Nathan Lyon returned two four-wicket hauls to script the visitors’ success.
 
Statistically, Edgbaston offers the best strike rate for visiting spinners (55.1) among all Test grounds in England since 2000. Against that backdrop, Kuldeep’s absence feels puzzling, especially considering his strengths in breaking partnerships and his ability to operate in long spells.

Kuldeep’s numbers demand recognition

Kuldeep Yadav has been quietly effective in the longest format. He has taken 13 wickets in his last six Tests, and his overall average is an impressive 21.18 in 2024. What makes him especially valuable is his wrist-spin — a rare commodity in Test cricket, particularly in England, where a specialist wrist-spinner has not played a Test in five years.

Since the start of the Bazball era in June 2022, England have shown vulnerability to wrist-spin. They average only 30.9 against this variety in this period — a number that suggests this could have been an opportunity for India to challenge England’s aggression with a bowler capable of turning the tide.
 
An Indian team insider reportedly said that Kuldeep has "been bowling at his peak" and that “leaving him out in these conditions might be overly cautious.”

Bazball needs a disruptor, not a containment plan

What India need at Edgbaston is not containment, but disruption. England’s approach under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum has centred on relentless pressure with the bat, often scoring at over four runs per over. Their scoring rate in home Tests has crossed 4.5 on multiple occasions since 2022, and pacers — especially second-string ones — have often been taken apart. In fact, Edgbaston has the highest economy rate for visiting pacers (4.96) across all English venues during the Bazball era.
 
Kuldeep’s skill set — flight, dip, and variations — makes him one of the few bowlers in India’s ranks who could actually force a mistake rather than wait for one. Without Bumrah, that role becomes even more crucial.

England rarely fall twice

A deeper look at England’s record under Stokes reveals a worrying trend for opponents. In their 21 home Tests since June 2022, England have only been bowled out twice in a match on two occasions. Unsurprisingly, they ended up winning both those Tests. The challenge of claiming 20 wickets against a Bazball unit is immense — and requires more attacking intent than India seem to have selected in their XI.

Conservative call could backfire

The choice to play it safe without Kuldeep appears to lean towards caution rather than strategy. It is a reflection of a defensive mindset in a format where aggression has increasingly been rewarded. R Ashwin, in a recent podcast, noted that “Kuldeep deserves a consistent run because he’s unique — you don’t have another wrist-spinner like him in the country.”
 
If India fail to contain England’s batting in the second Test, this selection decision will undoubtedly be one of the talking points. For a side already one down in the series and without their bowling spearhead, India might have just denied themselves a genuine wicket-taking option — and potentially, the chance to level the series.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

