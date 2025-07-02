Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MLC 2025: Texas vs Washington playing 11, live toss time, streaming

MLC 2025: Texas vs Washington playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The live streaming of the Texas vs Washington MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Playing 11

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A high-stakes clash awaits as the Texas Super Kings take on the in-form Washington Freedom on July 2 in Lauderhill. With playoff spots secured, both sides are now gunning for a top-two finish, which offers a direct route to the final. A win for TSK could propel them to the top of the table on net run rate, especially after San Francisco Unicorns’ recent slip-up. However, a loss would most likely leave them third, eliminating any room for error in the knockouts.
 
Washington Freedom, riding a stunning six-game winning streak, will enter as favourites. They previously chased down 221 against TSK in dominating fashion, making this a revenge match for the Super Kings. Lower-scoring conditions are expected this time, which could play to TSK’s advantage. With everything to play for, this contest promises to be a thrilling battle.
 
 
MLC 2025: Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Playing 11 (Probables) 
Texas Super Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Smit Patel (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq
 
Washington Freedom Playing 11 (Probables): Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (w), Glenn Maxwell (c), Jack Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Amila Aponso

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom head-to-head in MLC
  • Total matches played: 4
  • Texas Super Kings won: 0
  • Washington Freedom won: 4
  • No Result: 0
Squads of Both Teams 
Texas Super Kings Squad: 
Smit Patel (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Adam Milne, Milind Kumar, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan
 
Washington Freedom Squad: 
Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (w), Glenn Maxwell (c), Jack Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Amila Aponso, Justin Dill, Mark Chapman, Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Matthew Forde, Yasir Mohammad

MLC 2025 Match on July 3: Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom – Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on July 3 (Thursday) in MLC 2025? 
Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom will face off in MLC 2025 on July 3 (Thursday).
 
What is the venue of the Texas vs Washington MLC 2025 match? 
The match between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, USA.
 
When will the live toss for the match between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 take place? 
The live toss for the match between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 will be held at 4 am IST on July 3.
 
What time will the match between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 begin? 
The match between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 will begin at 4:30 am IST on July 3.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Texas vs Washington MLC 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Texas vs Washington MLC 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom match in India? 
The live streaming of the Texas vs Washington MLC 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

