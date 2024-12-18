Business Standard
Haven't batted well: Rohit opens up on his batting form | IND vs AUS

A bigger challenge for Rohit now is adapting to the middle order after KL Rahul's solid performances, which have seen him take over the opening slot.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, has been candid about his struggles with the bat in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Despite his lack of runs, the seasoned opener remains unconcerned, focusing on his mental and physical preparation, which he believes is the key to his recovery.
 
There's no denying the fact that Rohit's form has been a major talking point throughout the series. The image of the Indian captain walking back to the pavilion after yet another early dismissal has become all too familiar. His struggles with the bat have raised questions, especially with India needing him to regain form in the crucial remainder of the series.
 
 
However, Rohit remains unshaken. When asked about his poor run after the Gabba Test, he admitted, “I have not batted well. No harm in accepting that. I know I am preparing well, and all those boxes are ticked. As long as my mind and feet are moving, I am happy.” He continued, “Numbers can tell that it's been a while since runs came, but as a person, I know my preparation and how I am feeling about myself. I am feeling good. Runs might not show, but inside, I know how I am feeling.”
 
A bigger challenge for Rohit now is adapting to the middle order after KL Rahul’s solid performances, which have seen him take over the opening slot. Rohit’s role is now likely to be in the middle order, a shift that adds pressure, especially with India’s already challenging position in the series.
 
Rohit's poor returns in Adelaide could be attributed to his late arrival with the team, but in the third Test, there were expectations that he would find his rhythm. However, Australian skipper Pat Cummins exposed his vulnerabilities, getting him out with a fuller delivery that Rohit edged to keeper Alex Carey, further underscoring the challenges for the Indian captain. 
Rohit Sharma's recent Test innings for Team India
Runs Balls faced 4s 6s SR Dismissal Opposition Venue Date
6 19 1 0 31.57 caught v Bangladesh Chennai 19/09/24
5 7 1 0 71.42 caught v Bangladesh Chennai 19/09/24
23 11 1 3 209.09 bowled v Bangladesh Kanpur 27/09/24
8 7 1 0 114.28 caught v Bangladesh Kanpur 27/09/24
2 16 0 0 12.5 bowled v New Zealand Bengaluru 16/10/24
52 63 8 1 82.53 bowled v New Zealand Bengaluru 16/10/24
0 9 0 0 0 bowled v New Zealand Pune 24/10/24
8 16 1 0 50 caught v New Zealand Pune 24/10/24
18 18 3 0 100 caught v New Zealand Wankhede 01/11/24
11 11 2 0 100 caught v New Zealand Wankhede 01/11/24
3 23 0 0 13.04 lbw v Australia Adelaide 06/12/24
6 15 1 0 40 bowled v Australia Adelaide 06/12/24
10 27 2 0 37.03 caught v Australia Brisbane 14/12/24
DNB - - - - - v Australia Brisbane 14/12/24
 

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

