ICC Cricket World Cup: India's dream run ends as Australia hit a six

A stunned silence enveloped a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday as Australia defeated hosts India by six wickets to lift their sixth ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title.



The summit clash, featuring arguably the two best teams of this showpiece tournament, didn’t quite live up to its gargantuan hype.

After being asked to take the first strike on a slow, sluggish wicket, India could muster a below-par score of 240.



In reply, Australia stuttered upfront, losing three quick wickets, before a brilliant counte­rattacking 120-ball 137 by Travis Head, and a measured unbeaten 58 by Marnus Labuschagne anchored them to a famous win.



The result underscored Australia’s big-match tempe­rament, as they convincingly overpowered India, who were undefeated over the course of 10 games in this World Cup, before faltering at the biggest stage.



The loss will hurt India. They are yet to win a major ICC title since 2013.



Australia, on the other hand, lived up to their status of a cricketing behemoth, having won the 2021 ICC World T20, and the much-coveted World Test Championship earlier this year.



Disney+ Hotstar registered a record high of 59 million concurrent viewers during the World Cup final. The previous record was 53 million live viewers registered during the semifinal between India and New Zealand on November 15.