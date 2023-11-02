close
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Marsh returns home, Australia's semis chances jeopardised

Mitchell Marsh returned home and Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out before Australia's all-important World Cup clash against arch-rivals England in Ahmedabad

Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell. Photo: ANI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Mitchell Marsh mailed his teammates that he was going home for a bit, but will return to win the World Cup later on. ‘Later on’ and ‘for a bit’ are contentious words in Marsh’s statement and Australia’s future in the ICC World Cup 2023, as they face double trouble ahead of their all-important match against arch-rivals England.

With Marsh’s return confirmed in the wee house of Thursday, November 02, the Kangaroos will not have two of their crucial players available for the big game in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4 as Glenn Maxwell was earlier ruled out after a bizarre injury involving a golf cart. 

Marsh returned home due to family issues and a timeline on his return to the squad is yet to be confirmed according to Cricket Australia’s statement.

Speaking on Marsh’s unavailability, another Aussie all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis, in a pre-match press conference said, “He’s flown home late last night. He’s got a family issue going on. And like we all know family is very important and the most important really,” Stoinis said.

Stoinis further added, "So he’s doing the right thing and he’s getting home and he’s seeing the people he needs to see and then I don’t think there’s a timeline on when he’s coming back but I’m sure he’ll do what he needs to do at home and then get back.”

Talking about Marsh’s message, his Western Australian teammate Stoinis said, “He sent a message last night saying ‘I’ll be home for a little bit then I’m coming back to win this World Cup’ so that speaks to his mindset.”

Changes to Australia’s playing 11 vs England?

With Marsh and Maxwell unavailable, Stoinis, who missed the last two matches could make an easy comeback. On the other hand, Cameron Green could replace Marsh and bat at number three, a position he cherishes as he likes to settle in before going big.

However, there are chances of the introduction of leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, who is travelling as a reserve with the team. Since both Marsh and Maxwell could bowl and specifically Maxwell gave nearly 10 overs of spin every game, Sangha could be the best replacement to exploit the English batting order. However, with Sangha playing, Australian spin bowling would lose the variation of off-break against a left-hand heavy English batting order as both Adam Zampa and he would bowl leg break. if not Sangha, then Cameron Green could find a place in Australia Playing 11.

How important were Marsh and Maxwell?

Marsh has a total of 225 runs and two wickets to his name at the World Cup thus far, with his best effort with the bat coming against Pakistan in Bengaluru when he smashed a brilliant 121.

On the other hand, Maxwell has taken four wickets and scored 196 matches which also includes the century against the Dutch. More than the runs and wickets, it is the big-game temperament of these players that Australia would miss dearly.

Australia's semi-final chances

With eight points from six games, the Aussies have won four matches back to back. They need just one more win from their remaining three matches which are against England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. If they drop the match against England, the Afghanistan battle would become very crucial as both the teams will come in with the same number of points if Afghanistan win against the Netherlands, which is a likely prospect. Given Afghanistan's form, Australia would not have it easy at all. Thus every match is important from here on. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Semifinal qualification scenarios and chances of all 9 teams

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup Australia vs England Australia cricket team England cricket team Glenn Maxwell

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

