Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

ICC ban a betrayal of the nation: Sri Lanka sports minister Ranasinghe

"They were doing so to selfishly hang on to positions after audit reports had highlighted their corrupt action"

ICC logo (Twitter)

ICC logo (Twitter)

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe on Sunday slammed Sri Lanka Cricket for bidding for a ban from the ICC, calling it a "big betrayal of the country".
Ranasinghe had appointed an interim committee after sacking the governing body headed by Shammi Silva following the national team's disastrous World Cup campaign.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"This is big betrayal of the country," said Ranasinghe after reading out correspondence with the ICC by Silva administration.
"They were doing so to selfishly hang on to positions after audit reports had highlighted their corrupt action."

Ranasinghe had appointed legendary captain Arjuna Ranatunga as the head of the seven-member interim committee.
But the ICC then suspended SLC with immediate effect for government interference and Silva also managed to obtain a court order suspending the interim committee.
In response to a parliamentary speech by the main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa accusing SLC of promoting the ICC for a ban, SLC said Ranasinghe was politically interfering in its work and as a full member they were duty bound to adhere to the articles of association of the ICC.
The case on the suspension of the interim committee is to be taken up on Monday in the Court of Appeal.
At least three judges have recused hearing the case. Ranasinghe led a scathing attack against the chair of the court of appeal in parliament for ignoring the audit report that highlighted the misdeeds of the SLC.
Last Wednesday, SLC had slapped a defamation lawsuit against Ranasinghe for making "damaging defamatory statements" against it, deepening the administrative crisis in the country.
The chaos in Sri Lankan cricket came after the national team's early exit from the World Cup. The Lankans managed only two wins in nine games.

Also Read

Sri Lanka govt sacked cricket board; Ranatunga named interim panel chief

Reserve day controversy: Ex-Sri Lanka captain lashes out at ICC and ACC

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

IND vs AUS final: Aussies one step away from 6th World Cup title; key stats

IND vs AUS Final: Ahmedabad pitch in controversy as Aussies raise concern

Passing on the baton: Will Shubman Gill take on the mantle from Kohli?

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup Final Updates: India lose 3 quick wickets

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC sri lanka Sri Lanka cricket team ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon