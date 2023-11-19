ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know





Check India vs Australia final live score and match updates in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 The winner of the 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be decided in a few hours time today as India posted a YYY runs target for Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While India are eyeing their third title, the Aussies are seeking their sixth World Cup title.

Cricket has rapidly evolved over the past 50 years. But on January 5, 1971, in Melbourne, England and Australia played the first One Day International (ODI), marking a watershed moment in the sport's history.

The men's cricket World Cup was held in 1975 at the International Cricket Council (ICC), formerly the International Cricket Conference, two years later.





ICC ODI World Cup winners' list



ICC Cricket World Cup Winners List (ODI Format) Year Winner Hosting Country Runner-up 2023 TBA India TBA 2019 England England and Wales New Zealand 2015 Australia Australia and New Zealand New Zealand 2011 India India and Bangladesh Sri Lanka 2007 Australia West Indies Sri Lanka 2003 Australia South Africa India 1999 Australia England Pakistan 1996 Sri Lanka Pakistan and India Australia 1992 Pakistan Australia and New Zealand England 1987 Australia India and Pakistan England 1983 India England West Indies 1979 West Indies England England 1975 West Indies England Australia



ICC World Cups match summary and scores



2019, ICC Cricket World Cup The ODI World Cups have been held twelve times since then. West Indies and India have each won two titles, but Australia has taken home five trophies. England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka round out the list of ODI World Cup winners.

Winners: England

Runners-up: New Zealand

Match Summary: The Match tied after regular play and super over. England won on a boundary count

ENG 241

NZ 241/8





2015, ICC Cricket World Cup Winners: Australia Runners-up: New Zealand Match Summary: Australia won by 7 wickets AUS 186/3 NZ 183 Host: Australia & New Zealand



2011, ICC Cricket World Cup Winners: India Runners-up: Sri Lanka Match Summary: India won by 6 wickets IND 277/4 SL 274/6 Host: Bangladesh, India, & Sri Lanka

2007, ICC World Cup Winners: Australia Runners-up: Sri Lanka Match Summary: Australia won by 53 runs Host: England

AUS 281/4

SL 215/8





2003, ICC World Cup Winners: Australia Runners-up: India Match Summary: Australia won by 125 runs AUS 359/2 IND 234 Host: Kenya, South Africa, & Zimbabwe

1999, ICC World Cup Winners: Australia Runners-up: Pakistan Match Summary: Australia won by 8 wickets AUS 133/2 PAK 132 Host: England, Ireland, Netherlands, & Scotland

1996, Wills World Cup Winners: Sri Lanka Runners-up: Australia Match Summary: Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets SL 245/3 AUS 241



1992, Benson & Hedges World Cup Winners: Pakistan Runners-up: England Match Summary: Pakistan won by 22 runs Host: India, Pakistan, & Sri Lanka Host: West Indies

PAK 249/6

ENG 227