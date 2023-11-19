Sensex (-0.28%)
ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know

West Indies and India have each won two titles, but Australia has taken home five trophies. England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka round out the list of ODI World Cup winners.

ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches announced. Photo: ICC

While India are eyeing their third title, the Aussies are seeking their sixth World Cup title. Photo: ICC

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
The winner of the 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be decided in a few hours time today as India posted a YYY runs target for Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While India are eyeing their third title, the Aussies are seeking their sixth World Cup title. 

Check India vs Australia final live score and match updates in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket has rapidly evolved over the past 50 years. But on January 5, 1971, in Melbourne, England and Australia played the first One Day International (ODI), marking a watershed moment in the sport's history.

The men's cricket World Cup was held in 1975 at the International Cricket Council (ICC), formerly the International Cricket Conference, two years later.

The ODI World Cups have been held twelve times since then. West Indies and India have each won two titles, but Australia has taken home five trophies. England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka round out the list of ODI World Cup winners.

ICC ODI World Cup winners' list

ICC Cricket World Cup Winners List (ODI Format)
Year Winner Hosting Country Runner-up
2023 TBA India TBA
2019 England England and Wales New Zealand
2015 Australia Australia and New Zealand New Zealand
2011 India India and Bangladesh Sri Lanka
2007 Australia West Indies Sri Lanka
2003 Australia South Africa India
1999 Australia England Pakistan
1996 Sri Lanka Pakistan and India Australia
1992 Pakistan Australia and New Zealand England
1987 Australia India and Pakistan England
1983 India England West Indies
1979 West Indies England England
1975 West Indies England Australia
 

ICC World Cups match summary and scores

2019, ICC Cricket World Cup
Winners: England
Runners-up: New Zealand
Match Summary: The Match tied after regular play and super over. England won on a boundary count
ENG 241
NZ 241/8    
Host: England

2015, ICC Cricket World Cup
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: New Zealand
Match Summary: Australia won by 7 wickets
AUS 186/3    
NZ 183
Host: Australia & New Zealand


2011, ICC Cricket World Cup
Winners: India 
Runners-up: Sri Lanka
Match Summary: India won by 6 wickets
IND 277/4    
SL 274/6
Host: Bangladesh, India, & Sri Lanka

2007, ICC World Cup
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: Sri Lanka
Match Summary: Australia won by 53 runs

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

AUS 281/4
SL 215/8
Host: West Indies

2003, ICC World Cup
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: India
Match Summary: Australia won by 125 runs
AUS 359/2    
IND 234
Host: Kenya, South Africa, & Zimbabwe

1999, ICC World Cup
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: Pakistan
Match Summary: Australia won by 8 wickets
AUS 133/2
PAK 132
Host: England, Ireland, Netherlands, & Scotland

1996, Wills World Cup
Winners: Sri Lanka
Runners-up: Australia
Match Summary: Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets
SL 245/3
AUS 241
Host: India, Pakistan, & Sri Lanka

1992, Benson & Hedges World Cup
Winners: Pakistan
Runners-up: England
Match Summary: Pakistan won by 22 runs
PAK 249/6
ENG 227
Host: Australia & New Zealand

1987, Reliance World Cup
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: England
Match Summary: Australia won by 7 runs
AUS 253/5
ENG 246/8
Host: India & Pakistan

1983, Prudential World Cup
Winners: India
Runners-up: West Indies
Match Summary: India won by 43 runs
IND 183
WI 140
Host: England

1979, Prudential World Cup
Winners: West Indies
Runners-up: England
Match Summary: West Indies won by 92 runs
WI 286/9
ENG 194
Host: England

1975, Prudential World Cup
Winners: West Indies
Runners-up: Australia
Match Summary: West Indies won by 17 runs
WI 291/8
AUS 274    
Host: England


First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

