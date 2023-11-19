ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know

The winner of the 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be decided in a few hours time today as India posted a YYY runs target for Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While India are eyeing their third title, the Aussies are seeking their sixth World Cup title.
World Cup history
Cricket has rapidly evolved over the past 50 years. But on January 5, 1971, in Melbourne, England and Australia played the first One Day International (ODI), marking a watershed moment in the sport's history.
The men's cricket World Cup was held in 1975 at the International Cricket Council (ICC), formerly the International Cricket Conference, two years later.
The ODI World Cups have been held twelve times since then. West Indies and India have each won two titles, but Australia has taken home five trophies. England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka round out the list of ODI World Cup winners.
ICC ODI World Cup winners' list
ICC World Cups match summary and scores
|ICC Cricket World Cup Winners List (ODI Format)
|Year
|Winner
|Hosting Country
|Runner-up
|2023
|TBA
|India
|TBA
|2019
|England
|England and Wales
|New Zealand
|2015
|Australia
|Australia and New Zealand
|New Zealand
|2011
|India
|India and Bangladesh
|Sri Lanka
|2007
|Australia
|West Indies
|Sri Lanka
|2003
|Australia
|South Africa
|India
|1999
|Australia
|England
|Pakistan
|1996
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan and India
|Australia
|1992
|Pakistan
|Australia and New Zealand
|England
|1987
|Australia
|India and Pakistan
|England
|1983
|India
|England
|West Indies
|1979
|West Indies
|England
|England
|1975
|West Indies
|England
Australia
2019, ICC Cricket World Cup
Winners: England
Runners-up: New Zealand
Match Summary: The Match tied after regular play and super over. England won on a boundary count
ENG 241
NZ 241/8
Host: England
2015, ICC Cricket World Cup
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: New Zealand
Match Summary: Australia won by 7 wickets
AUS 186/3
NZ 183
Host: Australia & New Zealand
2011, ICC Cricket World Cup
Winners: India
Runners-up: Sri Lanka
Match Summary: India won by 6 wickets
IND 277/4
SL 274/6
Host: Bangladesh, India, & Sri Lanka
2007, ICC World Cup
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: Sri Lanka
Match Summary: Australia won by 53 runs
AUS 281/4
SL 215/8
Host: West Indies
2003, ICC World Cup
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: India
Match Summary: Australia won by 125 runs
AUS 359/2
IND 234
Host: Kenya, South Africa, & Zimbabwe
1999, ICC World Cup
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: Pakistan
Match Summary: Australia won by 8 wickets
AUS 133/2
PAK 132
Host: England, Ireland, Netherlands, & Scotland
1996, Wills World Cup
Winners: Sri Lanka
Runners-up: Australia
Match Summary: Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets
SL 245/3
AUS 241
Host: India, Pakistan, & Sri Lanka
1992, Benson & Hedges World Cup
Winners: Pakistan
Runners-up: England
Match Summary: Pakistan won by 22 runs
PAK 249/6
ENG 227
Host: Australia & New Zealand
1987, Reliance World Cup
Winners: Australia
Runners-up: England
Match Summary: Australia won by 7 runs
AUS 253/5
ENG 246/8
Host: India & Pakistan
1983, Prudential World Cup
Winners: India
Runners-up: West Indies
Match Summary: India won by 43 runs
IND 183
WI 140
Host: England
1979, Prudential World Cup
Winners: West Indies
Runners-up: England
Match Summary: West Indies won by 92 runs
WI 286/9
ENG 194
Host: England
1975, Prudential World Cup
Winners: West Indies
Runners-up: Australia
Match Summary: West Indies won by 17 runs
WI 291/8
AUS 274
Host: England