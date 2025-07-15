Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ruled out of India Tests due to injury

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ruled out of India Tests due to injury

The 21-year-old Bashir is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week

Shoaib Bashir

London: England's Shoaib Bashir gestures during the fifth day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Monday July 14, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series against India after he sustained a finger fracture during the third Test which the home side won by 22 runs at the Lord's here.

The 21-year-old Bashir is scheduled to undergo a surgery later this week.

"England men's spinner Shoaib Bashir has sustained a fracture to his left finger and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rothesay Test series against India. He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"England will name their squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in the next couple of days," ECB said.

 

Bashir sustained injury to his little finger of his left-hand on the third day of the Lord's Test while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a powerful low drive straight back to the bowler.

He bowled just 5.5 overs in India's second innings, but had the honour of ending the visiting side's run chase of 193, scalping the wicket of last batter Mohammed Siraj as England notched a memorable 22-run win.

The fourth Test begins on July 23 in Manchester.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India cricket team England cricket team

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

