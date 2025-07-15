Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jofra Archer says he's happy to silence critics and keyboard warriors

London: England's Jofra Archer on the fifth day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Monday July 14, 2025. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India London
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Archer, featuring in his first Test since 2021, sparked India's collapse in the second innings of the third Test at Lord's. He dismissed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck before claiming the scalps of Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar to fashion England's 22-run win here on Monday.

The 30-year-old has long been troubled by elbow and back injuries, and has played only white-ball cricket for England since 2021.

"I guess I was a little bit emotional (after England's win). It was a long journey. I can't tell you the amount of keyboard warriors there have been for the last three or four years," Archer told 'Sky Sports' after playing a pivotal role in helping England take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

 

"It (comeback) was a long time coming, a lot of rehab, a lot of training but it's moments like this that make it all worth it. The whole crowd gave me a huge lift," he added.

Archer, incidentally, shone on a day when exactly six years ago he bowled a Super Over in the World Cup final against New Zealand at the same venue as England lifted the trophy on boundary count.

"The hardest part has been playing cricket for the last year and a half and still having the training wheels on talking about workloads -- bowl today, don't bowl tomorrow.

"Sometimes you think you are ready but you never know until you do it. The safer way is the best way so I am not too fussed and this is surely worth the wait," said Archer, who sent Pant's off-stump cart-wheeling early on the final day, a setback India struggled to recover from.

Elaborating on his comeback, Archer said he is still not completely in the clear as far as his rehabilitation is concerned.

"The plans Keysey (England managing director of cricket Rob Key) and I made a few years ago are starting to fill the calendar. I am a bit speechless as to how things are coming on.

"I think I still have overs marked out until December so I am not totally out of the woods but this is a good start. It was very hectic for a first Test back. I bowled more overs than I thought I would."  Reflecting on Pant's dismissal, Archer said the crucial wicket gave England the "energy" to go for the win.

"I think that (wicket) gave everyone the energy to push for this win.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

