WTC 2021-23: Gaffaney, Illingworth on-field umpires for Ind vs Aus Final

Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and India at The Oval

IANS Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final to be played between Australia and India at The Oval in London from June 7-11.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the match officials for the Ultimate Test, which has June 12 earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the scheduled five days of play.

Gaffaney, 48, will be standing in his 49th Test match while it will be the 64th outing for 59-year-old Illingworth in the longest format of the game. Incidentally, Illingworth also stood in the first WTC Final two years ago which New Zealand won with an eight-wicket victory against India in Southampton, the ICC informed in a release on Monday.

Another England umpire, Richard Kettleborough, will also be officiating in a second successive WTC Final, once again appointed as the TV umpire. Kumar Dharmasena of Sri Lanka will be the fourth umpire, the release said.

Richie Richardson of the West Indies will be the match referee.

--IANS

Topics : ICC World Test Championship India cricket team Australia cricket team London

First Published: May 29 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

