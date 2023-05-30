What is Duckworth-Lewis-Stern or DLS Method in cricket? Explained

The DLS method was devised by English statisticians Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis, and named after them. The DLS method was first used in 1997. Later in 2015, before the ICC World Cup, Australian academic Steve Stern updated the formula, and then Stern's name was also added to the title.

Hence, the ARR rule is replaced by the Most Productive Overs. In this rule, the batting second team target is not decided based on the overall run rate of the team batted first but according to the specific run rate of overs where the former team scored the most runs.

The journey of the DLS method was as interesting as the rule itself is. When we dive deeper into the past, we get to know that as soon as ODI cricket began, the Average Run Rate or ARR method was there. The calculation of the Average Run Rate was simple and based on the run rate. But then soon players realise that it is more beneficial for the team second and hence should be replaced by something more important.