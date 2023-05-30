close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

What is Duckworth-Lewis-Stern or DLS Method in cricket? Explained

The DLS method was devised to bring more genuine outcomes in a limited overmatch affected by rain. The rule was officially adopted by ICC in 1999.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
ICC logo (Twitter)

ICC logo (Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern or popularly known as the DLS method is a mathematical calculation to calculate target scores when the rain interrupts the match.
The DLS method was devised by English statisticians Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis, and named after them. The DLS method was first used in 1997. Later in 2015, before the ICC World Cup, Australian academic Steve Stern updated the formula, and then Stern's name was also added to the title.

Why did DLS come into existence?

The journey of the DLS method was as interesting as the rule itself is. When we dive deeper into the past, we get to know that as soon as ODI cricket began, the Average Run Rate or ARR method was there. The calculation of the Average Run Rate was simple and based on the run rate. But then soon players realise that it is more beneficial for the team second and hence should be replaced by something more important.
Hence, the ARR rule is replaced by the Most Productive Overs. In this rule, the batting second team target is not decided based on the overall run rate of the team batted first but according to the specific run rate of overs where the former team scored the most runs.

But this rule favours the team bowling second and hence couldn't rely much on it. When all these rules failed to provide a better alternative, the DLS method came into existence.

When was the DLS method first used?

The DLS method is a brainchild of the gem of Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis, who was trying to give a better alternative for cricket matches affected by rain. Officially, the DLS method was first used in a match between Zimbabwe and England on January 1, 1997. Later, this rule was officially adopted by ICC's calculation method for rain-affected games in 1999.

Also Read

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out today's CSK vs GT match too?

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

Group A captains and teams: All that has changed for franchises in IPL 2023

WTC 2021-23: Gaffaney, Illingworth on-field umpires for Ind vs Aus Final

WTC final: ICC expecting full house for at least first four days at Oval

Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as standby player for WTC final

We will be ready, says Alex Carey on his team's preparation for WTC final

BCCI likely to wait for Zee-Sony merger before selling media rights: Report

How does the DLS method work?

The DLS method addresses both overs and wickets remaining as a resource and revises the target based on the availability of the resources.
The rate at which resources depletes is not constant throughout the inning, as the resources consume faster if the wickets are lost, and more balls are consumed.

The DLS method decides the target or outcomes by calculating the runs scored by both teams if the resources available to both sides were equal. To express it in simple terms, Team 2’s par score = Team 1’s score x (Team 2’s resources/Team 1’s resources). In international cricket, the resource values (which are not publicly available) are obtained from a computer programme.
The best thing about the DLS method is that it also considers the fact that the team batting first would have batted differently if they had known the game was going to be truncated.


Topics : Indian Premier League Cricket International Cricket Council

First Published: May 30 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI's balance sheet grows 2.5% to Rs 63.45 trn in FY23 on higher income

RBI
3 min read

Here's what ASCI's guidelines on education sector advertisements say

online education
3 min read

Kharge-led Cong delegation meets President, seeks intervention in Manipur

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Congress alleges 2 offshore Adani-linked funds appeared on IT dept radar

Congress
2 min read

Cong projected unity but 'issues' between Gehlot, Pilot unresolved: Rpts

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
3 min read

Most Popular

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

Stock Market Live: Sensex up marginally, Nifty holds 18,600; ITC up 2%

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon