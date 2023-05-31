close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CSK captain M S Dhoni likely to be admitted to hospital; find out why

The reports stated Dhoni is likely to get admitted and undergo several tests on his knee at the hospital later this week

BS Trends New Delhi
MS Dhoni Captain of the Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya Captain of Gujarat Titans at toss during match 62 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. Photo: Sportzpics

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni (M S Dhoni) is likely to be admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.
The news of Dhoni likely to be admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai comes days after CSK won its fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the wee hours of Tuesday by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT). 

According to media reports, Dhoni played IPL with an injury in his knee and he was seen wearing a kneecap while doing a lap of honour in the stadium in CSK's final league match in Chennai against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The reports stated Dhoni is likely to and undergo several tests on his knee at the hospital later this week. Head coach Stephen Fleming in April confirmed the news of the cricketing legend playing the IPL with a knee injury.

Fleming said that Dhoni is nursing a knee injury, which is hindering him somewhat.
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Wednesday said that Dhoni will be seeking expert opinion from sports orthopedics in Mumbai on the state of his dodgy left knee before taking a call for his treatment. 

Also Read

CSK vs RCB: Dhoni played with knee injury, Virat fined 10% match fee

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out today's CSK vs GT match too?

Two time tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

WTC Final 2023: India's road was full of thrills, last-minute hurdles

What is Duckworth-Lewis-Stern or DLS Method in cricket? Explained

WTC 2021-23: Gaffaney, Illingworth on-field umpires for Ind vs Aus Final

WTC final: ICC expecting full house for at least first four days at Oval

Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as standby player for WTC final


CSK defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the wee hours of Tuesday and after lifting the title for the fifth time, Dhoni stated that while it would have been easy for him to announce retirement after winning the tournament, he still had some time to make a decision. 
"Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide", he said.

Topics : MS Dhoni M S Dhoni CSK Gujarat Titans IPL Kolkata Knight Riders

First Published: May 31 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal to add Rs 1.5 trn of deposits to banks: Expert

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Go First lessors' plea for plane delisting shown as rejected due to glitch

Go First
3 min read

Twitter may worth one-third what Musk paid for it due to down investment

Twitter
2 min read

Jaguar recalls I-Pace electric vehicles due to fire risk in batteries by LG

Tata motors
2 min read

Non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity to be 68.4% by 2031-32

There is ambiguity and discomfort on electricity being kept outside the purview of GST
2 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

stock markets
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon