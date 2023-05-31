CSK captain M S Dhoni likely to be admitted to hospital; find out why

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni (M S Dhoni) is likely to be admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.
The news of Dhoni likely to be admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai comes days after CSK won its fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the wee hours of Tuesday by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT).
According to media reports, Dhoni played IPL with an injury in his knee and he was seen wearing a kneecap while doing a lap of honour in the stadium in CSK's final league match in Chennai against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The reports stated Dhoni is likely to and undergo several tests on his knee at the hospital later this week. Head coach Stephen Fleming in April confirmed the news of the cricketing legend playing the IPL with a knee injury.
Fleming said that Dhoni is nursing a knee injury, which is hindering him somewhat.
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Wednesday said that Dhoni will be seeking expert opinion from sports orthopedics in Mumbai on the state of his dodgy left knee before taking a call for his treatment.
CSK defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the wee hours of Tuesday and after lifting the title for the fifth time, Dhoni stated that while it would have been easy for him to announce retirement after winning the tournament, he still had some time to make a decision.
"Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide", he said.