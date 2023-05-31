CSK captain M S Dhoni likely to be admitted to hospital; find out why



The news of Dhoni likely to be admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai comes days after CSK won its fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the wee hours of Tuesday by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni (M S Dhoni) is likely to be admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.



The reports stated Dhoni is likely to and undergo several tests on his knee at the hospital later this week. Head coach Stephen Fleming in April confirmed the news of the cricketing legend playing the IPL with a knee injury. According to media reports, Dhoni played IPL with an injury in his knee and he was seen wearing a kneecap while doing a lap of honour in the stadium in CSK's final league match in Chennai against Kolkata Knight Riders.



CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Wednesday said that Dhoni will be seeking expert opinion from sports orthopedics in Mumbai on the state of his dodgy left knee before taking a call for his treatment. Fleming said that Dhoni is nursing a knee injury, which is hindering him somewhat.

