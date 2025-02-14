Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IML 2025: Tendulkar and Sangakkara named captain of IND and SL respectively

IML 2025: Tendulkar and Sangakkara named captain of IND and SL respectively

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar and legendary wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara will don the jersey once more, this time as the skippers of India and Sri Lanka in International Masters League 2025

International Masters League 2025

International Masters League 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar and legendary wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara will don the jersey once more, this time as the skippers of India and Sri Lanka in the inaugural International Masters League.

The tournament is scheduled between February 22 to March 16 across Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur.

The India Masters squad, which was revealed here on Friday, will feature some renowned names such as multiple World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu etc.

Tendulkar had said during the recent BCCI awards function that he has restarted training for the tournament.

"I am thrilled to represent India Masters in Season 1 of the league, and play alongside Sachin Tendulkar, the maestro, and other colleagues, with whom I shared many happy and precious moments in the past," said Irfan in a media release.

 

The Sri Lanka Masters will have former explosive opener Romesh Kaluvitharana, pacer Suranga Lakmal and opener Upul Tharanga etc.

Apart from India and Sri Lanka, yesteryear stars from England, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa will also be seen in action in the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pakistan vs New Zealand final LIVE SCORE UPDATES

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025 final: NZ dominate as Pakistan lose quick wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 live score updates

WPL 2025, GG vs RCB, LIVE SCORE: Toss for tournament opener at 7 PM IST

WPL 2025 first match: RCB vs GG on February 14

WPL 2025: GG vs RCB Playing 11, telecast, streaming, points table

Pakistan vs New Zealand playing 11 for grand finale

Tri-series final: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11, PAK vs NZ streaming

All you need to know about Women's Premier League 2025

WPL 2025 full schedule, squads, venues, format, live streaming and telecast

Topics : Sachin Tendulkar India cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon