Jaiswal-Rahul, first opening pair to put 200-run partnership in Australia

Rahul-Jaiswal added 201 runs in 1st Test between India and Australia at Perth Stadium to surpass the record set by Gavaskar and Srikkanth, who added 191 runs for the first wicket in 1986 Sydney Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul etched their names in the history books as they now hold the record for the highest first-wicket partnership for an Indian pair in Test cricket on Australian soil. They added 201 runs in 1st Test between India and Australia at the Perth Stadium to surpass the record set by Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who added 191 runs for the first wicket in the 1986 Sydney Test.  Mitchell Starc broke the 201-run opening stand as KL Rahul knicked the last ball of 63rd over to the keeper. Rahul scored 77 runs in 176 balls.
 
 
They also recorded India’s first 100-plus first-wicket partnership in Test cricket in Australia since 2004. The last pair to do so was Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra, who added 123 runs in the Sydney Test during India’s 2003-04 tour of Australia.
 
Highest first-wicket partnership for India in Test in Australia 
Partners Runs Inns Ground Date
YBK Jaiswal, KL Rahul 200* 3 Perth 23-Nov-24
SM Gavaskar, K Srikkanth 191 1 Sydney 02-Jan-86
CPS Chauhan, SM Gavaskar 165 3 Melbourne 07-Feb-81
A Chopra, V Sehwag 141 1 Melbourne 26-Dec-03
MH Mankad, CT Sarwate 124 2 Melbourne 01-Jan-48
A Chopra, V Sehwag 123 1 Sydney 02-Jan-04
CPS Chauhan, SM Gavaskar 97 2 Sydney 07-Jan-78
SM Gavaskar, K Srikkanth 95 2 Adelaide 13-Dec-85
S Abid Ali, FM Engineer 83 4 Sydney 26-Jan-68
NS Sidhu, K Srikkanth 82 4 W.A.C.A 01-Feb-92
 
Highest first-wicket partnership 
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul also became only the sixth pair to add 200-plus runs in Test cricket in Australia by a visiting team. The highest first-wicket partnership record is held by JB Hobbs and W Rhodes of England, who added 323 runs in the 1912 Melbourne Test. The last time any visiting opening pair crossed the 200-run mark was in 1986 when CWJ Athney and BC Broad added 223 runs at WACA Stadium in Perth.
 
Highest first-wicket partnership by a visiting pair in Test in Australia 
Partners Runs Inns Ground Date
JB Hobbs, W Rhodes (ENG) 323 2 Melbourne 09-Feb-12
JB Hobbs, H Sutcliffe (ENG) 283 2 Melbourne 01-Jan-25
RW Barber, G Boycott (ENG) 234 1 Sydney 07-Jan-66
CWJ Athey, BC Broad (ENG) 223 1 W.A.C.A 28-Nov-86
MA Atherton, GA Gooch (ENG) 203 4 Adelaide 25-Jan-91
YBK Jaiswal, KL Rahul (IND) 200* 3 Perth 23-Nov-24
SM Gavaskar, K Srikkanth (IND) 191 1 Sydney 02-Jan-86
AN Cook, AJ Strauss (ENG) 188 3 Brisbane 25-Nov-10
G Boycott, BW Luckhurst (ENG) 171 1 W.A.C.A 11-Dec-70
CPS Chauhan, SM Gavaskar (IND) 165 3 Melbourne 07-Feb-81
 

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

