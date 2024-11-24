IND vs AUS: Full list of highest run chases in Test cricket in Australia

The Indian cricket team is enjoying a brilliant outing with the bat in the second innings of the first match of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia Test series) at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Despite being dismissed for a sub-par total of 150, India came back strong in the second innings, thanks to the record partnership between their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. The visitors are leading the game by 513 runs which would be the highest target chased by any team in a Test in Australia if the hosts managed to do so. Check India vs Australia 1st Test full scorecard here Ahead of the India vs Australia 1st Test in Pert, the highest-ever successful chase was achieved by South Africa when they chased down the 414-run target set by Australia in the 2008 Perth Test. Australia's highest successful run-chase at home is 369 runs, which they achieved against Pakistan in Hobart on November 18, 1999.
Highest successful run chase in Australia in Test
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|South Africa
|414/4
|v Australia
|W.A.C.A
|17-Dec-08
|Australia
|369/6
|v Pakistan
|Hobart
|18-Nov-99
|Australia
|342/8
|v India
|W.A.C.A
|16-Dec-77
|England
|332/7
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|29-Dec-28
|India
|329/7
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|15-Jan-21
|Australia
|315/6
|v England
|Adelaide
|17-Jan-02
|England
|298/4
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|1 Mar 1895
|South Africa
|297/4
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|06-Feb-53
|Australia
|288/2
|v South Africa
|Sydney
|02-Jan-06
|Australia
|287/5
|v England
|Melbourne
|08-Mar-29
|England
|282/9
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|01-Jan-08
|Australia
|276/4
|v England
|Sydney
|26 Feb 1898
|Australia
|275/8
|v England
|Sydney
|13-Dec-07
|Australia
|260/9
|v West Indies
|Melbourne
|31-Dec-51
India eyeing 500
With the momentum the Indian side has, India made most of it and the lead has surpassed 500. No team with a 500-plus score in the third innings in Australia has ever lost a Test match. However, the highest score of 616 set by the West Indies is the only time a 500-plus third innings total ended in a draw in Australia, as on all other occasions, teams ended up winning the Test.
Highest third innings total in Australia
|Team
|Score
|Result
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|West Indies
|616
|draw
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|24-Jan-69
|Australia
|582
|won
|v England
|Adelaide
|14-Jan-21
|Australia
|581
|won
|v England
|Sydney
|17-Dec-20
|Australia
|578
|won
|v South Africa
|Melbourne
|17-Feb-11
|South Africa
|569
|won
|v Australia
|W.A.C.A
|30-Nov-12
|Australia
|564
|won
|v England
|Melbourne
|01-Jan-37
|Australia
|554
|won
|v South Africa
|Melbourne
|31-Dec-31
|South Africa
|540/8d
|won
|v Australia
|W.A.C.A
|03-Nov-16
|Australia
|536
|draw
|v England
|Melbourne
|01-Jan-47
|Australia
|528/8d
|draw
|v South Africa
|W.A.C.A
|16-Dec-05
|Australia
|527/5d
|won
|v England
|W.A.C.A
|14-Dec-06
|England
|517/1d
|draw
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|25-Nov-10
|Australia
|513/5d
|won
|v Sri Lanka
|Hobart
|16-Dec-89
|Australia
|506
|won
|v England
|Adelaide
|10-Jan-08
Tough task ahead for Australia
The home team, Australia, will have a tough task ahead in the fourth innings, as they will need to shatter multiple records if India surpasses the lead of 414 runs in the third innings. They will have to set a record chase in order to take the lead in the five-match series. They may also have to break the highest fourth innings total record of 450, set by Pakistan in 2016 (Pakistan lost the game by 39 runs).
Highest fourth innings totals in Australia
|Team
|Score
|Result
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|Pakistan
|450
|lost
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|15-Dec-16
|India
|445
|lost
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|28-Jan-78
|England
|417
|lost
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|12-Mar-77
|South Africa
|414/4
|won
|v Australia
|W.A.C.A
|17-Dec-08
|England
|411
|lost
|v Australia
|Sydney
|19-Dec-24
|Sri Lanka
|410
|lost
|v Australia
|Hobart
|16-Nov-07
|Australia
|381/7
|draw
|v New Zealand
|W.A.C.A
|30-Nov-01
|England
|370
|lost
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|14-Jan-21
|England
|370
|lost
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|23-Nov-06
|Australia
|369/6
|won
|v Pakistan
|Hobart
|18-Nov-99
|England
|363
|lost
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|16-Jan-25
|Australia
|361
|lost
|v South Africa
|W.A.C.A
|03-Nov-16
|Australia
|357/6
|draw
|v India
|Sydney
|02-Jan-04
|India
|355
|lost
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|19-Jan-68