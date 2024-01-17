IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma first player to hit 5 centuries in T20Is

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became the first player in history to score five centuries in T20 internationals. He smashed an unbeaten 121 against Afghanistan in the third and final match of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17. With this, he overtook compatriot Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell, both of whom have four centuries each in T20 internationals.

Riding on his century, India managed to get over the whirlwind start where they had lost four quick wickets and posted 212-4 at the end of the innings.