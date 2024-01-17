Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma first player to hit 5 centuries in T20Is

Rohit Sharma overtook Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav in the list of players with the most centuries in T20 internationals

Rohit Sharma becomes highest six-hitter in international cricket. Photo: PTI

Rohit Sharma hist five T20i centuries. Photo: PTI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became the first player in history to score five centuries in T20 internationals. He smashed an unbeaten 121 against Afghanistan in the third and final match of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17. With this, he overtook compatriot Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell, both of whom have four centuries each in T20 internationals. 

Riding on his century, India managed to get over the whirlwind start where they had lost four quick wickets and posted 212-4 at the end of the innings. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 Playing 11: Kohli and Jaiswal back for IND

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Playing 11: India make 3 changes in their XI

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

IND vs AFG T20: Virat Kohli leads India in absence of Rohit Sharma

LIVE SCORE India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20: Afghans off to a flyer in chase

India Open 2024: How Ashwini, Crasto won hearts with subtle racket exchange

England hoping for Jofra Archer's availability for ICC T20 World Cup

IND vs AFG T20: Parthiv advises slower wicket for T20 World Cup practice

Topics : Rohit Sharma India vs Afghanistan India cricket team Afghanistan cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon