England hoping for Jofra Archer's availability for ICC T20 World Cup

England are hoping to have a fully-fit Jofra Archer available for the T20 World Cup later this year despite the ace fast bowler undergoing rehabilitation following the recurrence of his long-standing elbow injury.

Archer, who played a key role in England's World Cup win in 2019, has not played any professional cricket since May last year. He did train with the England white-ball team on their tour of the Caribbean in December.

"Our plan is the T20 World Cup, building him up slowly," England's director of cricket Rob Key was quoted as saying on the BBC's 'Tailenders Podcast'.

The ace right-arm pacer has been plagued by injuries for the last three years. He made a comeback in white-ball cricket, playing three T20Is and four ODIs in the first quarter of 2023.

But, he suffered the recurrence of his right-arm elbow injury during IPL last year, which ruled him out of action once again.

When England were playing West Indies in Archer's native Barbados at the end of last year, he did play for his former school side without the knowledge of the England hierarchy.

"I saw him bowl in the Caribbean and it was like he'd never been away. I don't want to get back to this thing where he plays and then goes down again," said Key.

Archer was also ruled out of the IPL this season with his franchise Mumbai Indians subsequently releasing him. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the last IPL and played a few games, though he looked far from his best while managing the elbow injury.

During his IPL stint, Archer also made a quick trip to Belgium for a minor surgery.

"He (Archer) wanted to play in the IPL, but we said not this time. Hopefully the years he has missed he can add to the end of his career. He is such a talent, Key said.