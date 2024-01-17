IND vs AFG T20: Parthiv advises slower wicket for T20 World Cup practice

India will take on Afghanistan in the third T20 International of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. This will be the last T20 game for the Men in Blue ahead of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. Keeping in mind the slowness of the wickets that will be in the offing for the World Cup in the Caribbean, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel wanted India to play on a slower wicket in Bengaluru.

“We can also look at preparing a slower wicket. The upcoming T20 World Cup will be held in the USA and West Indies where slower wickets are expected," he said. "The players can be tested for similar conditions. We all know that Chinnaswamy is a flat batting wicket, but that wicket can also turn. That’s how you can test your players and build the squad for the World Cup,” Parthiv added in an interaction on JioCinema.

India should defend a total, feels Saba Karim

The Indian team have batted second in both the T20 matches courtesy of skipper Rohit Sharma winning the toss. Saba Karim, another former wicket-keeper batter of India, feels the team should now chase as it will test the bench strength.

“I hope they do that (defend a total) in Bengaluru,” said Saba before adding that it will also put the bowlers under the test.

“Players like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who come down the order, may get a look in. Then you can understand if you want to play three seamers or spinners in the playing XI once Hardik Pandya comes in.” added the cricketer-turned-commentator.

This is not a selection series for Rohit or Virat

Parthiv further said that he doesn’t consider this series against Afghanistan to be a selection series for big names like skipper Rohit or Virat Kohli. India have already sealed the series with a 2-0 unassailable lead.

“I don’t see this series as a selection series for the World Cup. I don’t think any player's performance or not will impact their chances at the World Cup especially when you are talking about Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. Once you have picked them for the series, it means they are going for the World Cup,” said the 38-year-old.