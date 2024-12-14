Business Standard
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India's Test records in numbers at The Gabba

Despite their 2021 win, India's overall record in Brisbane is not very promising, as they have only won one and drawn one match in the seven Test matches they have played there.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 6:28 AM IST
The India cricket team, after starting the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a massive 295-run victory in Perth, suffered a heavy defeat in Adelaide as Australia won the match by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1. India and Australia are locking horns in the third Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, for the third Test in the hope of winning the match to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and keep their WTC 2023-25 final qualification hopes alive.  Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE, ONLINE SCORECARD, MATCH UPDATES here  Let’s take a look India's Test numbers in Brisbane...
 
 
Win-loss record 
Despite their 2021 win, India’s overall record in Brisbane is not very promising, as they have only won one and drawn one match in the seven Test matches they have played there.
 
India’s win-loss record at The Gabba 
India's Test records in Brisbane

Team Opposition Result Margin Toss Bat Date
India v Australia lost inns & 226 runs lost 2nd 28-Nov-47
India v Australia lost 39 runs won 2nd 19-Jan-68
India v Australia lost 16 runs lost 2nd 02-Dec-77
India v Australia lost 10 wickets lost 1st 29-Nov-91
India v Australia draw - won 2nd 04-Dec-03
India v Australia lost 4 wickets won 1st 17-Dec-14
India v Australia won 3 wickets lost 2nd 15-Jan-21
 
Highest score 
India recorded their highest score at The Gabba in 2003, when they posted a massive 409 on the board in the first innings of the match. Their 336 and 329 in the two innings of the 2021 Test rank at numbers four and five in the list.
 
India’s highest Test scores at The Gabba 
Date Score Inns
04-Dec-03 409 2
17-Dec-14 408 1
19-Jan-68 355 4
15-Jan-21 336 2
15-Jan-21 329/7 4
02-Dec-77 324 4
19-Jan-68 279 2
29-Nov-91 239 1
17-Dec-14 224 3
29-Nov-91 156 3
 
  Top run-scorers 
India’s ML Jaisimha, with 175 runs in two games, holds the record for the most Test runs at this venue for India. The current squad member, Rishabh Pant, is at number nine in the list with 112 runs.
 
India's top run-scorers at The Gabba 
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS
ML Jaisimha 1968-1968 1 2 0 175 101
M Vijay 2014-2014 1 2 0 171 144
AM Rahane 2014-2021 2 4 0 152 81
SC Ganguly 2003-2003 1 1 0 144 144
CA Pujara 2014-2021 2 4 0 142 56
MAK Pataudi 1968-1968 1 2 0 122 74
SM Gavaskar 1977-1977 1 2 0 116 113
RF Surti 1968-1968 1 2 0 116 64
RR Pant 2021-2021 1 2 1 112 89*
S Dhawan 2014-2014 1 2 0 105 81
    Top wicket-takers 
Former Indian off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna is India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests in Brisbane, with a total of eight wickets. The current squad member Mohammed Siraj is at number five with six wickets.
 
India's top wicket-takers at The Gabba 
Player Span Mat Wickets BBI BBM Ave
EAS Prasanna 1968-1977 2 8 6-104 8/218 34.87
SN Thakur 2021-2021 1 7 4-61 7/155 22.14
BS Bedi 1968-1977 2 6 5-55 5/126 40.16
S Madan Lal 1977-1977 1 6 5-72 Jun-99 16.5
Mohammed Siraj 2021-2021 1 6 5-73 6/150 25
I Sharma 2014-2014 1 6 3-38 6/155 25.83
RF Surti 1968-1968 1 6 3-59 6/161 26.83
Z Khan 2003-2003 1 5 5-95 5/110 22
UT Yadav 2014-2014 1 5 3-101 5/147 29.4
AB Agarkar 2003-2003 1 4 3-90 4/135 33.75
 

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship Gabba Test Test match

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 6:28 AM IST

