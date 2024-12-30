Business Standard

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 - If I've to bowl 20 overs, I'll bowl 20: Starc

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 - If I've to bowl 20 overs, I'll bowl 20: Starc

Starc was seen clutching his back on the third day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc (Pic: Twitter)

Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 4:19 AM IST

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has allayed concerns about his possible back injury, saying he is fit and ready to bowl 20 overs on Monday if the situation demands on the final day of the fourth Test against India here.

Starc was seen clutching his back on the third day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.  Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE

"And we've got 98 overs tomorrow of cricket and we'll see how that plays out. We'll push on. So no, I'm all good for second innings. It's not something that is bothering me," Starc told ABC network after the fourth day's play on Sunday.

 

"My pace is still up... I still bowled a spell after it and I'm still in the low 140s (kmph), so I'm not concerned. If I need to bowl 20 (overs) tomorrow, I'll bowl 20,"  The match is evenly poised with Australia finishing the fourth day at 228 for nine, a lead of 333 runs with a full day's play remaining.

Asked if Australia should have declared and given itself more time and overs to enforce a win, Starc said, "You'll have to ask (captain) Pat Cummins... you'll have to ask the brainstrust.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:18 AM IST

