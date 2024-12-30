Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 03:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 4th Test Day 5: Live action begins at 4:30 AM IST today

4th Test Day 5 | IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Will Australia declare overnight or give India a target in excess of 350? stay tuned for all the latest update here

Image Aditya KaushikAnish Kumar New Delhi
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 live streaming

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 live streaming

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne entered the fifth and final day, i.e. Monday, December 30. While the scorecard, where Australia still have one wicket left with a lead of 333 heading into the last day, might suggest the hosts have the game in the bag, the way modern-day Test cricket has unfolded in recent years means all three results, Win and loss for either teams and draw, are still on the table.
 
The hosts, Australia, would try to extend their lead past 350 and then dismiss all ten Indian batters on the final day to head into the last Test of the series in Sydney with a 2-1 lead. On the other hand, India would need to play smart cricket to save the Test. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team must first aim to get the last Australian wicket as soon as possible and then approach the chase with an aggressive intent, at least initially, before even considering playing for a draw. A win would not only help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also boost their chances of qualifying for the WTC final.
 
Earlier, India started the day on 358 for 9 and added 11 more runs before Lyon dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy on 114, bowling India out for 369 and giving Australia a crucial 105-run lead in the first innings. India responded strongly with the ball, reducing Australia to 91 for 6. However, a resilient fightback from the Australian lower order, combined with a few dropped catches, saw the hosts end the day on 228 for 9 with a lead of 333. Nathan Lyon (41) and Scott Boland (10) will resume batting when play begins on day five.
 
India vs Australia 4th Test full scorecard: Australia second inning's scorecard at stumps on Day 4 
Australia 2nd Inning
228-9 (82 ov) CRR:2.78
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Sam Konstas b J Bumrah 8 18 1 0 44.44
Usman Khawaja b M Siraj 21 65 2 0 32.31
Marnus Labuschagne lbw b M Siraj 70 139 3 1 50.36
Steven Smith c R Pant b M Siraj 13 41 1 0 31.71
Travis Head c N K Reddy b J Bumrah 1 2 0 0 50
Mitchell Marsh c R Pant b J Bumrah 0 4 0 0 0
Alex Carey (WK) b J Bumrah 2 7 0 0 28.57
Pat Cummins (C) c R Sharma b R Jadeja 41 90 4 0 45.56
Mitchell Starc runout (R Pant / N K Reddy) 5 13 0 0 38.46
Nathan Lyon Not out 41 54 5 0 75.93
Scott Boland Not out 10 65 1 0 15.38
Extras 16 (b 0, Ib 9, w 1, nb 6, p 0)
Total 228 (9 wkts, 82 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 24 7 56 4 4 2.33
Akash Deep 17 4 53 0 1 3.12
Mohammed Siraj 22 4 66 3 0 3
Ravindra Jadeja 14 2 33 1 1 2.36
Nitish Kumar Reddy 1 0 4 0 0 4
Washington Sundar 4 0 7 0 0 1.75
  
  India first innings online scorecard:
 
India 1st Inning
369-10 (119.3 ov) CRR:3.09
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal runout (A Carey / P Cummins) 82 118 11 1 69.49
Rohit Sharma (C) c SM Boland b P Cummins 3 5 0 0 60
KL Rahul b P Cummins 24 42 3 0 57.14
Virat Kohli c A Carey b SM Boland 36 86 4 0 41.86
Akash Deep c NM Lyon b SM Boland 0 13 0 0 0
Rishabh Pant (WK) c NM Lyon b SM Boland 28 37 3 0 75.68
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b NM Lyon 17 51 3 0 33.33
Nitish Kumar Reddy c Starc b Lyon 114 189 11 1 60.34
Washington Sundar c S Smith b NM Lyon 50 162 1 0 30.86
Jasprit Bumrah c U Khawaja b P Cummins 0 3 0 0 0
Mohammed Siraj Not out 4 15 0 0 26.67
Extras 11 (b 0, Ib 2, w 5, nb 4, p 0)
Total 369 (10 wkts, 119.3 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mitchell Starc 25 2 86 0 3 3.44
Pat Cummins 29 6 89 3 0 3.10
Scott Boland 27 7 57 3 0 2.11
Nathan Lyon 28.3 4 96 3 0 3.40
Mitchell Marsh 7 1 28 0 1 4
Travis Head 3 0 11 0 0 3.67
   
Australia 1st Inning SCORECARD
474-10 (122.4 ov) CRR:3.86
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Sam Konstas lbw b R Jadeja 60 65 6 2 92.31
Usman Khawaja c KL Rahul b J Bumrah 57 121 6 0 47.11
Marnus Labuschagne c V Kohli b W Sundar 72 145 7 0 49.66
Steven Smith b A Deep 140 197 13 3 71.07
Travis Head b J Bumrah 0 7 0 0 0
Mitchell Marsh c R Pant b J Bumrah 4 13 1 0 30.77
Alex Carey (WK) c R Pant b A Deep 31 41 0 1 75.61
Pat Cummins (C) c N K Reddy b R Jadeja 49 63 7 0 77.78
Mitchell Starc b R Jadeja 15 36 0 1 41.67
Nathan Lyon lbw b J Bumrah 13 18 1 0 72.22
Scott Boland Not out 6 36 0 0 16.67
Extras 27 (b 0, Ib 11, w 10, nb 6, p 0)
Total 474 (10 wkts, 122.4 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 28.4 9 99 4 3 3.45
Mohammed Siraj 23 3 122 0 0 5.3
Akash Deep 26 8 94 2 2 3.62
Ravindra Jadeja 23 4 78 3 0 3.39
Nitish Kumar Reddy 7 0 21 0 0 3
Washington Sundar 15 2 49 1 1 3.27

 

Australia vs India 4th Test day 5 live telecast details:

 
Day five of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 

Australia vs India 4th Test day 5 live streaming details:

 
Day five of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check Australia vs India 4th Test day 5 live score, match updates and full scorecard here.
 
3:34 AM

WATCH IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 highlights: Lets revisit yesterday's play

3:30 AM

4th Test | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 5 action begins at 4:30 AM IST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 proceedings. The match hangs in balace with all the three outcomes - Win and defeat for either teams, and a draw, still possible.
 
With a lead of 333 runs, the Kangaroos are is a driver seat. However, they are still wary of India's batting prowess, a reason they didn't declare on Day 4 itself. 
 
A total of 96 Overs will be bowled on Day 5.
 
Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 action...
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 3:25 AM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea Plane Crash Dr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon