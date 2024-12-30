India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 4th Test Day 5: Live action begins at 4:30 AM IST today
4th Test Day 5 | IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Will Australia declare overnight or give India a target in excess of 350? stay tuned for all the latest update here
Aditya KaushikAnish Kumar New Delhi
The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne entered the fifth and final day, i.e. Monday, December 30. While the scorecard, where Australia still have one wicket left with a lead of 333 heading into the last day, might suggest the hosts have the game in the bag, the way modern-day Test cricket has unfolded in recent years means all three results, Win and loss for either teams and draw, are still on the table.
The hosts, Australia, would try to extend their lead past 350 and then dismiss all ten Indian batters on the final day to head into the last Test of the series in Sydney with a 2-1 lead. On the other hand, India would need to play smart cricket to save the Test. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team must first aim to get the last Australian wicket as soon as possible and then approach the chase with an aggressive intent, at least initially, before even considering playing for a draw. A win would not only help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also boost their chances of qualifying for the WTC final.
Earlier, India started the day on 358 for 9 and added 11 more runs before Lyon dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy on 114, bowling India out for 369 and giving Australia a crucial 105-run lead in the first innings. India responded strongly with the ball, reducing Australia to 91 for 6. However, a resilient fightback from the Australian lower order, combined with a few dropped catches, saw the hosts end the day on 228 for 9 with a lead of 333. Nathan Lyon (41) and Scott Boland (10) will resume batting when play begins on day five.
India vs Australia 4th Test full scorecard: Australia second inning's scorecard at stumps on Day 4
|Australia 2nd Inning
|228-9 (82 ov) CRR:2.78
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sam Konstas
|b J Bumrah
|8
|18
|1
|0
|44.44
|Usman Khawaja
|b M Siraj
|21
|65
|2
|0
|32.31
|Marnus Labuschagne
|lbw b M Siraj
|70
|139
|3
|1
|50.36
|Steven Smith
|c R Pant b M Siraj
|13
|41
|1
|0
|31.71
|Travis Head
|c N K Reddy b J Bumrah
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50
|Mitchell Marsh
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Carey (WK)
|b J Bumrah
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|Pat Cummins (C)
|c R Sharma b R Jadeja
|41
|90
|4
|0
|45.56
|Mitchell Starc
|runout (R Pant / N K Reddy)
|5
|13
|0
|0
|38.46
|Nathan Lyon
|Not out
|41
|54
|5
|0
|75.93
|Scott Boland
|Not out
|10
|65
|1
|0
|15.38
|Extras
|16 (b 0, Ib 9, w 1, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|228 (9 wkts, 82 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|24
|7
|56
|4
|4
|2.33
|Akash Deep
|17
|4
|53
|0
|1
|3.12
|Mohammed Siraj
|22
|4
|66
|3
|0
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja
|14
|2
|33
|1
|1
|2.36
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Washington Sundar
|4
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1.75
India first innings online scorecard:
|India 1st Inning
|369-10 (119.3 ov) CRR:3.09
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|runout (A Carey / P Cummins)
|82
|118
|11
|1
|69.49
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c SM Boland b P Cummins
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60
|KL Rahul
|b P Cummins
|24
|42
|3
|0
|57.14
|Virat Kohli
|c A Carey b SM Boland
|36
|86
|4
|0
|41.86
|Akash Deep
|c NM Lyon b SM Boland
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c NM Lyon b SM Boland
|28
|37
|3
|0
|75.68
|Ravindra Jadeja
|lbw b NM Lyon
|17
|51
|3
|0
|33.33
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|c Starc b Lyon
|114
|189
|11
|1
|60.34
|Washington Sundar
|c S Smith b NM Lyon
|50
|162
|1
|0
|30.86
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c U Khawaja b P Cummins
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|4
|15
|0
|0
|26.67
|Extras
|11 (b 0, Ib 2, w 5, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|369 (10 wkts, 119.3 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|25
|2
|86
|0
|3
|3.44
|Pat Cummins
|29
|6
|89
|3
|0
|3.10
|Scott Boland
|27
|7
|57
|3
|0
|2.11
|Nathan Lyon
|28.3
|4
|96
|3
|0
|3.40
|Mitchell Marsh
|7
|1
|28
|0
|1
|4
|Travis Head
|3
|0
|11
|0
|0
|3.67
|Australia 1st Inning SCORECARD
|474-10 (122.4 ov) CRR:3.86
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sam Konstas
|lbw b R Jadeja
|60
|65
|6
|2
|92.31
|Usman Khawaja
|c KL Rahul b J Bumrah
|57
|121
|6
|0
|47.11
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c V Kohli b W Sundar
|72
|145
|7
|0
|49.66
|Steven Smith
|b A Deep
|140
|197
|13
|3
|71.07
|Travis Head
|b J Bumrah
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell Marsh
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|4
|13
|1
|0
|30.77
|Alex Carey (WK)
|c R Pant b A Deep
|31
|41
|0
|1
|75.61
|Pat Cummins (C)
|c N K Reddy b R Jadeja
|49
|63
|7
|0
|77.78
|Mitchell Starc
|b R Jadeja
|15
|36
|0
|1
|41.67
|Nathan Lyon
|lbw b J Bumrah
|13
|18
|1
|0
|72.22
|Scott Boland
|Not out
|6
|36
|0
|0
|16.67
|Extras
|27 (b 0, Ib 11, w 10, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|474 (10 wkts, 122.4 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|28.4
|9
|99
|4
|3
|3.45
|Mohammed Siraj
|23
|3
|122
|0
|0
|5.3
|Akash Deep
|26
|8
|94
|2
|2
|3.62
|Ravindra Jadeja
|23
|4
|78
|3
|0
|3.39
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|7
|0
|21
|0
|0
|3
|Washington Sundar
|15
|2
|49
|1
|1
|3.27
Australia vs India 4th Test day 5 live telecast details:
Day five of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Australia vs India 4th Test day 5 live streaming details:
Day five of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
3:34 AM
WATCH IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 highlights: Lets revisit yesterday's play
3:30 AM
4th Test | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 5 action begins at 4:30 AM IST
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 proceedings. The match hangs in balace with all the three outcomes - Win and defeat for either teams, and a draw, still possible.
With a lead of 333 runs, the Kangaroos are is a driver seat. However, they are still wary of India's batting prowess, a reason they didn't declare on Day 4 itself.
A total of 96 Overs will be bowled on Day 5.
Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 action...
