Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 09:04 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Boxing Day Test: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 200 Test wkts

Boxing Day Test: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 200 Test wkts

Bumrah reached the milestone of 200 wickets in his 44th Test match. Overall, 31-year-old Bumrah is the 12th Indian bowler to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket

Jasprit Bumrah achieves another milestone in his stellar cricket career

Jasprit Bumrah achieves another milestone in his stellar cricket career

Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 9:00 AM IST
India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pace bowler to take 200 Test wickets on Sunday when he scalped Travis Head at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during India vs Australia 4th Test. 
 
While Head has been his 200th wicket, 19-year-old Sam Konstas was his 199th scalp. Mitchell Marsh was Bumrah's 201st wicket in Test cricket history. The India pace spearhead didn't stop at 201 wickets as few moments later he castled Alex Carey (Bumrah's 202nd wicket) to put his team to advantageous position.  Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
 
Bumrah was six wickets away from the milestone of 200 wickets before the start of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Bumrah reached the milestone of 200 wickets in his 44th Test match. 

Jasprit Bumrah's achievements

  • Fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets
  • 4th quickest to 200 Test wickets (by balls delivered) - 8484
  • Best average by any bowler with 200-plus Test wickets
  • Most wickets in a series in Australia by an Indian pacer - 29 wickets
   
Most wickets in Tests at AUS: Melbourne Cricket Ground - India
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 10
Jasprit Bumrah 2018-2024 3* 6 705 117.3 27 320 22 6/33 14.54 2.72 32.04 2 1 -
Anil Kumble 1999-2007 3 6 926 154.2 20 555 15 6/176 37 3.59 61.73 - 2 -
N Kapil Dev 1981-1991 3 6 766 127.4 34 287 14 5/28 20.5 2.24 54.71 - 2 -
R Ashwin 2011-2020 3 6 1105 184.1 33 456 14 3/35 32.57 2.47 78.92 - - -
UT Yadav 2011-2020 3 6 696 116 17 439 13 4/70 33.76 3.78 53.53 1 - -
BS Chandrasekhar 1967-1978 2 3 329 41.1 5 139 12 6/52 11.58 2.53 27.41 - 2 1
Z Khan 2003-2011 3 5 718 119.4 17 420 12 4/77 35 3.5 59.83 2 - -
RA Jadeja 2018-2024 3* 6 603 100.3 24 251 11 3/78 22.81 2.49 54.81 - - -
AB Agarkar 1999-2003 2 4 512 85.2 17 267 10 3/51 26.7 3.12 51.2 - - -
RJ Shastri 1985-1991 2 4 564 94 28 211 9 4/87 23.44 2.24 62.66 2 - -
Mohammed Shami 2014-2018 2 4 528 88 12 328 9 4/138 36.44 3.72 58.66 1 - -
L Amarnath 1948-1948 2 3 512 64 7 209 8 4/78 26.12 2.44 64 1 - -
NS Yadav 1981-1985 2 3 592 98.4 31 248 8 3/64 31 2.51 74 - - -
Mohammed Siraj 2020-2024 2* 4 417 69.3 15 222 7 3/37 31.71 3.19 59.57 - - -
I Sharma 2011-2018 3 6 696 116 22 325 7 2/40 46.42 2.8 99.42 - - -
BS Bedi 1977-1978 1 2 249 31.1 7 129 6 4/58 21.5 3.1 41.5 1 - -
EAS Prasanna 1967-1978 2 3 416 52 11 178 6 6/141 29.66 2.56 69.33 - 1 -
KD Ghavri 1977-1981 2 4 386 - 8 186 6 2/10 31 2.89 64.33 - - -
MH Mankad 1948-1948 2 3 704 88 10 316 6 4/135 52.66 2.69 117.33 1 - -
M Prabhakar 1991-1991 1 2 270 45 7 122 5 4/84 24.4 2.71 54 1 - -
DR Doshi 1981-1981 1 2 444 74 23 142 5 3/109 28.4 1.91 88.8 - - -
 
Overall, 31-year-old Bumrah is the 12th Indian bowler to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket
 
Kapil Dev has been the fastest Indian pacer to 200 wickets, reaching the milestone in his 50th Test.
 
He took four wickets in the first innings, when Australia scored 474 runs. In reply, India scored 369 runs, conceding a lead of 105 runs.  
Most wickets for India in Tests
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 10
Anil Kumble 1990-2008 132 236 40850 6808.2 1576 18355 619 10/74 29.65 2.69 65.99 31 35 8
R Ashwin 2011-2024 106 200 27246 4541 907 12891 537 7/59 24 2.83 50.73 25 37 8
Kapil Dev 1978-1994 131 227 27740 4623.2 1060 12867 434 9/83 29.64 2.78 63.91 17 23 2
Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 103 190 28580 4763.2 871 13537 417 8/84 32.46 2.84 68.53 16 25 5
Ravindra Jadeja 2012-2024 79* 148 18371 3061.5 727 7753 322 7/42 24.07 2.53 57.05 13 15 3
Ishant Sharma 2007-2021 105 188 19160 3193.2 640 10078 311 7/74 32.4 3.15 61.6 10 11 1
Zaheer Khan 2000-2014 92 165 18785 3130.5 624 10247 311 7/87 32.94 3.27 60.4 15 11 1
Bishan Singh Bedi 1966-1979 67 118 21364 - 1096 7637 266 7/98 28.71 2.14 80.31 13 14 1
BS Chandrasekhar 1964-1979 58 97 15963 - 584 7199 242 8/79 29.74 2.7 65.96 12 16 2
Javagal Srinath 1991-2002 67 121 15104 2517.2 599 7196 236 8/86 30.49 2.85 64 8 10 1
Mohammed Shami 2013-2023 64 122 11515 1919.1 364 6346 229 6/56 27.71 3.3 50.28 12 6 -
Jasprit Bumrah 2018-2024 44* 85 8452 1408.4 338 3896 201 6/27 19.57 2.76 42.47 7 12 -
E Prasanna 1962-1978 49 86 14353 - 602 5742 189 8/76 30.38 2.4 75.94 17 10 2
 

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy: The story of sacrifice, belief and perseverance

Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia

IND vs AUS: Reddy's century is a milestone worth celebrating, says Sundar

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Nitish Kumar Reddy's century highlights India's day out at Melbourne Cricket Ground

India vs Australia Highlights, 4th Test Day 3: Reddy hits maiden Test century; India 358-9 at stumps

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Nitish Reddy dazzles MCG with maiden Test century

Deepti Sharma

Deepti, Renuka shine as India bowl out West Indies for 162 in 3rd WODI

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India vs Australia India cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon