Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WTC points table: South Africa through to final; India, Australia chances

WTC points table: South Africa through to final; India, Australia chances

South Africa denied late scares from Pakistan in Centurion to confirm their place in the WTC 2023-25 final

WTC 2023-25 Points Table

WTC 2023-25 points table

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
The ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle has finally found its first finalist, as table-toppers South Africa beat Pakistan in the first of the two-match Test series at SuperSport Park in Centurion to take their points percentage to 66.66 per cent. Even if they lose the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town, their points percentage will only drop to 61.11 per cent, which at least two of the three teams remaining in the WTC 2023-25 qualification race—Australia, India, and Sri Lanka—will fail to surpass, regardless of their remaining results. This will be only the second ICC tournament final for South Africa. Their first was the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final, which they lost by seven runs to India. The Proteas will now wait for the other finalist, who will challenge them for the WTC mace at Lord’s in June 2025.
 
 
The Pakistan cricket team has added an extra layer to the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 qualification race as they beat South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion by XX runs. This result saw the Proteas drop to second spot in the WTC points table with 57.75 percentage points, behind Australia, who are back on top with 58.89 percentage points.
 
India, with 55.88 percentage points, are still in third spot but have now received a huge boost in their bid to qualify for a third straight WTC final. 
ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table
 
Pos
 Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT (%)
1 South Africa (Q) 11 7 3 1 0 88 66.67
2 Australia 15 9 4 2 0 106 58.89
3 India 17 9 6 2 0 114 55.88
4 New Zealand 14 7 7 0 0 81 48.21
5 Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 0 60 45.45
6 England 22 11 10 1 0 114 43.18
7 Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 0 45 31.25
8 Pakistan 11 4 7 0 0 40 30.30
9 West Indies 11 2 7 2 0 32 24.24
  Qualification scenarios for remaining teams

Also Read

India vs Australia

India vs Australia 4th Test Highlights: Australia nine down, lead by 333 runs at stumps on Day 4

Highest successful run chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia

What is highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Tests?

Jasprit Bumrah achieves another milestone in his stellar cricket career

Boxing Day Test: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 200 Test wkts

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas

Kohli and Konstas might share a smiling photo post-match: Stuart Clark

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Nitish Kumar Reddy's century highlights India's day out at Melbourne Cricket Ground

India vs Australia Highlights, 4th Test Day 3: Reddy hits maiden Test century; India 358-9 at stumps

 
India’s qualification scenario
 
After South Africa secured one of the two spots in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final, the qualification scenario for India has changed slightly.
 
They will still qualify directly if they win the last two remaining Tests against Australia in Perth and Sydney. However, if they win only one while drawing the other, they will need Sri Lanka to draw at least one of their two Tests against Australia to qualify.
 
If both the remaining India vs Australia matches end in a draw, India will need Sri Lanka to beat Australia 1-0 in the two-match series. Finally, a series loss against Australia will see India crash out of the WTC final qualification race.
 
Australia’s qualification scenario
 
If Australia beat India in the ongoing five-match series by 2-1 or 3-1, they will become the second team in the WTC 2023-25 final.
 
If they draw the series 2-2 or 1-1, they will need to win at least one match against Sri Lanka to qualify.
 
Sri Lanka’s qualification scenario
 
For Sri Lanka to qualify, they will need the India vs Australia series to end in a 1-1 draw and then beat Australia 2-0 in their home series.
 

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IND vs AUS: My aim is to become a complete all-rounder, says Nitish Reddy

Marnus Labuschagne

IND vs AUS: Labuschagne believes Australia is marginally ahead in the match

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah surpasses legends, claims greatest pacer title with best average

Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Bumrah becomes highest wicket taker for India at MCG

Melbourne weather

India vs Australia 4th Test: What is Melbourne weather forecast on Day 4?

Topics : ICC World Test Championship India cricket team Australia cricket team South Africa cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Pakistan cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea Plane Crash Dr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon