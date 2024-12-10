Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Mark Taylor criticises Md Siraj's premature celebrations

IND vs AUS: Mark Taylor criticises Md Siraj's premature celebrations

Siraj and Head were involved in a verbal spat during the second day of the Adelaide Test after the former dismissed the latter with a perfect yorker

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj celebrating a wicket. | Photo PTI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recently-concluded second Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Adelaide, which saw the home team win the match by ten wickets and level the series 1-1, continues to stay in the headlines due to an unwanted incident that took place during the second day of the Test. The event occurred when Indian pacer Md Siraj disturbed the bails of Aussie batter Travis Head in the first innings after his fiery 140-run knock off just 141 balls.
 
Head, who had earlier troubled India during the WTC 2021-23 final and ICC 2023 World Cup final with a century, once again delivered against India, denting their hopes of qualifying for a third straight WTC final. After the wicket, Siraj and Head were involved in a verbal spat, which many experts did not appreciate. One such expert is former Australian skipper Mark Taylor, who asked the senior members of the Indian team to take a stand, as the pacer often goes aggressive after taking a wicket.
 
 
Siraj often sprints after wickets: Taylor
 

More From This Section

Australia womens cricket team

Batter Georgia Voll joins Australia squad for upcoming New Zealand series

Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan head coach

Afghanistan extend Jonathan Trott's contract as head coach for 2025

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 full schedule

WTC 2024 points table: IND, NZ, AUS, SA rankings, scenarios for WTC final

South Africa celebrating wicket against Sri Lanka in Durban

Sri Lanka fights back with 205-5 in chase of 348 in 2nd Test vs Proteas

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat India by 59 runs in low-scoring final

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has raised concerns about Mohammed Siraj's habit of celebrating wickets before the umpire has made a decision. Taylor suggested that this premature enthusiasm could be harming Siraj’s image and that senior Indian players should address this behaviour with the pacer.
 
Taylor observed that Siraj often sprints towards his teammates in celebration when he thinks he has dismissed a batsman, without first confirming the umpire's decision. While Taylor appreciates Siraj's fiery passion and competitive spirit, he stressed the importance of showing respect for the game. According to Taylor, Siraj should wait for the umpire's call before celebrating to avoid giving a poor impression. 
 
Controversial exchange with Travis Head
 
The discussion around Siraj’s celebrations intensified after an altercation with Australian batsman Travis Head during the second day of the Adelaide Test. Siraj had dismissed Head, who had scored an impressive 140, and celebrated aggressively, which led to a verbal confrontation between the two players. The crowd in Adelaide responded with boos, and both players were penalised with a fine and a demerit point on their disciplinary records.
 
While Taylor acknowledged the competitive nature of both Siraj and Head, he emphasised the need to control emotions to prevent these interactions from escalating. He warned that such moments could eventually lead to players coming too close, which might result in unnecessary confrontations. Taylor called on the captains and administrators to ensure such behaviour is kept in check.
 
Simon Katich sees it as a "lapse in judgment"
 
Former Australian batsman Simon Katich also commented on the incident, describing Siraj's actions as a "lapse in judgment" that the Indian bowler likely regretted afterward. Katich noted that such impulsive reactions can occur when a player is frustrated or dissatisfied with their own performance. He mentioned that Siraj seemed to feel some remorse after getting Mitchell Starc out, indicating that the initial confrontation with Head was a moment of frustration.
 
Both Taylor and Katich mentioned the importance of maintaining composure and respect in the game. They advised players to manage their emotions to avoid behaviour that might tarnish their image or disrupt the spirit of the sport.
 
(With PTI inputs)
 

Also Read

Pat Cummins

IND vs AUS: Melbourne set to breach Adelaide record during Boxing Day Test

Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide

IND vs AUS: Siraj fined, Head penalised for heated exchange in Adelaide

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after second Test in Adelaide

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Harbhajan, Hayden believe India must improve batting

Josh Hazlewood

Next 24 hours will decide my availability for 3rd Test, says Hazlewood

Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide

IND vs AUS: ICC set to punish Siraj, Head after Adelaide showdown

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Mohammed Siraj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon