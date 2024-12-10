Batter Georgia Voll joins Australia squad for upcoming New Zealand series

Business Standard
Cricket Australia also confirmed Gavan Twining, the current head coach of the New South Wales Breakers, as the full-time assistant coach for fielding and wicketkeeping

Australia womens cricket team

Australia's Megan Schutt, second left celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Shafali Verma during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match in Melbourne. Photo: AP | PTI

Brisbane
Fresh from a splendid start to her career, 21-year-old Georgia Voll was on Tuesday selected in the Australia women's squad for their upcoming  The top-order batter made her debut in the ongoing ODI series against India with a 46 not out in the first match.

She went on to score century (101) in her second appearance, helping Australia take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match ODI series with a massive 122-run win.

Cricket Australia also confirmed Gavan Twining, the current head coach of the New South Wales Breakers, as the full-time assistant coach for fielding and wicketkeeping with the women's team for the next two years, in a newly created role.

 

Twining joins fellow assistant coaches Scott Prestwidge and Dan Marsh.

The third and final ODI of the series is slated at the WACA here on Wednesday.

Australia and New Zealand will battle it out for the coveted Rose Bowl Trophy, with Australia looking to retain the trophy they held since 2000.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

