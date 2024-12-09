Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Next 24 hours will decide my availability for 3rd Test, says Hazlewood

Next 24 hours will decide my availability for 3rd Test, says Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood, who is recuperating from a side strain, bowled two full spells at the Adelaide Oval on Monday as part of his fitness assessment for the upcoming third Test against India in Brisbane

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood. Photo: @cricketcomau

Aditya Kaushik
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After dominating India with a huge 10-wicket win in the second Test of the ongoing 2025–26 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide and levelling the series 1-1, Australia are now looking forward to the third Test in Brisbane to secure a 2-1 lead in the series. However, they will have some serious questions regarding the team’s playing 11 for the Brisbane Test if their frontline fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood, is declared fit, as he will then replace Scott Boland in the squad, who performed brilliantly in Adelaide. While Australia are still not certain about the availability of Hazlewood for the third Test, the pacer talked to the media on Monday and provided an update regarding his injury. He said, “I think it'll depend on how I pull up in the 24 hours.”
 
 
Recovery update and performance test
 
Australia’s fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is recuperating from a side strain, bowled two full spells at the Adelaide Oval on Monday as part of his fitness assessment for the upcoming third Test against India.
 
The 33-year-old pacer, who was absent from the second Test, put himself through two sessions to simulate match conditions, mimicking the intensity of a full Test match. Hazlewood expressed that his recovery would depend on how his body responds in the following 24 hours after his intense session.
 
Hazlewood said the process of cooling down fully and then repeating the effort on the same day would provide an accurate gauge of his readiness. He added that while several factors were important, the ultimate test would be his body’s response the following day, ensuring that he could go again if necessary. 

More From This Section

South Africa celebrating wicket against Sri Lanka in Durban

Sri Lanka fights back with 205-5 in chase of 348 in 2nd Test vs Proteas

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat India by 59 runs in low-scoring final

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 full schedule

WTC 2024 points table: IND, NZ, AUS, SA rankings, scenarios for WTC final

Head vs Siraj controversy

Siraj on Head dismissal controversy: 'Celebration was not disrespectful'

Morne Morkel

IND vs AUS: Morkel believes India is still adapting to pink-ball cricket

 
Managing past injuries
 
Hazlewood, who has a history of side injuries, reassured that the latest issue was relatively minor compared to previous strains he has experienced. Reflecting on his past side problems, he revealed that if this had been the final Test of the season, he might have pushed through. However, given the circumstances, he was opting for caution to avoid further complications.
 
"The side strain isn’t as severe as previous ones, and I've passed all the fitness checks so far," Hazlewood shared, acknowledging that his side has been a recurring issue but assuring it was not as troublesome this time. "Had this been the last Test of the summer, I might have taken the risk to play, but with Scotty (Boland) available, it makes the decision a bit easier."
 
Hazlewood on Boland
 
If Hazlewood is cleared to play, Scott Boland is expected to make way for him in the playing 11. Hazlewood expressed confidence in Boland’s capabilities, highlighting his consistent performance every time he was called up for duty.  (With PTI inputs)
 

Also Read

Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide

IND vs AUS: ICC set to punish Siraj, Head after Adelaide showdown

Bumrah

IND vs AUS: Rohit urges team to support Bumrah, defends Rana and Siraj

Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma says doors are always open for Shami's return

India vs Australia Pink Ball Test highlights

India vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights: AUS thrash IND by 10 wickets in Pink Ball Test

Pat Cummins

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Cummins takes 5 to lead Australia to thumping victory

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon