IND vs AUS: Steve Smith returns with 33rd Test century against India

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith returns with 33rd Test century against India

The conditions were tough, and Smith faced a testing spell of bowling from India's bowlers, but he weathered the storm

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Dec 15 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

On Day 2 of the third Test at the Gabba, Steve Smith finally broke his year-long century drought, defying India’s relentless attack to bring up his 33rd Test century. After a long struggle for runs, Smith played a patient and calculated knock, facing 185 balls to reach the three-figure mark. The former Australian captain's innings was a testament to his mental resilience and unwavering determination. 
 
The conditions were tough, and Smith faced a testing spell of bowling from India’s bowlers, but he weathered the storm. Once he settled into his rhythm, the drives and cuts flowed with ease, reminding fans of the class that has defined his career. It had been over a year since his last century in Test cricket, making this achievement all the more special for Smith. He was eventually dismissed by Bumrah at 101 after an edge from his bat was caught behind at the slips.  Head and Smith tormenting Indian bowlers
 
 
However, Smith’s brilliance wasn’t achieved alone. Travis Head, his batting partner, played a pivotal role in allowing Smith the freedom to play his natural game. Head was unstoppable once again, continuing his explosive form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. His attacking approach set the tone from the very first ball, putting pressure on the Indian bowlers. Head’s second consecutive century of the series provided Smith with the perfect platform to settle in and accelerate when the time came.
 
Smith, who had been demoted to No. 4 in the batting order after struggles as an opener, had voiced his desire to open the innings following David Warner’s retirement. The partnership between Smith and Head has given Australia the confidence that their batting line-up remains in safe hands. With these two in form, the Aussies are poised to take control of the third Test.

Topics : India vs Australia Test Cricket Steve Smith

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

