WPL 2025 auction live time today, streaming, remaining slots, telecast

The WPL 2025 players' auction will begin at 3 PM IST on December 15. Jio Cinema will live stream the WPL 2025 auction in India.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

After two blockbuster seasons, India’s women’s franchise-based cricket league, the Women’s Premier League (WPL), is set to return with the auction for WPL 2025 on Sunday, December 15, from Bengaluru. A total of 120 players will go under the hammer on Sunday, including 91 Indian players and 29 overseas players. Notably, most players in this auction will be uncapped, as the Indian players’ list features 82 uncapped players, while the overseas players’ list features eight. This makes a total of 90 uncapped players out of 120 overall.  Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live score, match updates and online scorecard here
 
 
However, with only 19 slots open across five teams, it will be interesting to see who makes the final cut. Four teams, including defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and inaugural champions Mumbai Indians, have four open slots each. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz will be the only team in the auction with just three open slots to fill.
 
Teams in the Women's Premier League
  1. Mumbai Indians
  2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  3. Delhi Capitals
  4. Gujarat Giants
  5. UP Warriorz 
Complete breakdown of capped and uncapped players: 
WPL 2025 auction players' list
Sr. No Capped/Uncapped players No. of players
1 Capped Indians 9
2 Capped Overseas 21
3 Uncapped Indian 82
4 Uncapped overseas 8
Total 120

WPL 2025 auction live time, streaming, and telecast details

When will the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction take place? 
The WPL 2025 players' auction will take place on Sunday, December 15.
 
Where will the WPL 2025 players' auction take place? 

The venue for the WPL 2025 auction is Bengaluru.
 
What time will the WPL 2025 auction begin? 
The WPL 2025 players' auction will begin at 3 PM IST on December 15.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the WPL 2025 auction in India? 
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the Women's Premier League 2025 auction in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2025 players' mini auction in India? 
Jio Cinema will live stream the WPL 2025 auction in India.
 

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

