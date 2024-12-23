Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 12:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Aussie debutant Konstas ready with plan to counter Bumrah

IND vs AUS: Aussie debutant Konstas ready with plan to counter Bumrah

Konstas is unfazed by the challenge of facing Bumrah. "I do have a plan for Bumrah, but I'm not going to share it," he said with confidence.

Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just a few years ago, Sam Konstas spent Christmas Eve playing backyard cricket with his brother. Now, the 19-year-old Australian finds himself preparing to face India’s star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, in the iconic Boxing Day Test.
 
The high-stakes encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) marks Konstas’s Test debut, with the five-match series finely balanced at 1-1.
 
A plan for Bumrah, but no reveals
 
Konstas is unfazed by the challenge of facing Bumrah. “I do have a plan for Bumrah, but I’m not going to share it,” he said with confidence. “It’s about putting pressure back on the bowlers.”
 
 
His predecessor, Nathan McSweeney, had similar confidence but fell victim to Bumrah four times in three Tests, eventually losing his spot.

Also Read

Akash Deep

Wasn't looking to save the follow-on that day in Brisbane: Akash Deep

Ravi Shastri

Rohit can be dangerous at no. 6: Ravi Shastri ahead of Boxing Day Test

Sam Konstas

IND vs AUS: Konstas 'excited' to face Bumrah in Boxing Day Test

Shubman Gill

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Why does Shubman Gill need big runs at MCG?

Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS: Injury scare for Rohit Sharma ahead of Boxing Day Test

 
Bumrah’s absence in the warm-up games gave Konstas no early look at India’s premier bowler. When asked about the Indian attack, he played it safe: “All of them are world-class. I’m looking forward to the challenge.” 
 
A Christmas like no other 
Konstas smiled when asked about Christmas Eves of the past. “It used to be backyard cricket with my brother, lots of food, and family. They’re coming over soon for Christmas,” he shared.
 
The Boxing Day Test is extra special for the young opener. “It’s amazing to debut at this stage, a dream come true. My family will be there, and I just want to back myself and savour the moment.”
 
Paying tribute to family sacrifices 
  Konstas, of Greek heritage, follows in the footsteps of tennis legend Mark Philippoussis as a proud representative of his community. Reflecting on his parents’ sacrifices, he said, “They’ve supported me through highs and lows. Giving back to them on this day is truly special.”
 
Inspired by Shane Watson
Known for his aggressive batting style, Konstas has drawn comparisons to Shane Watson, a compliment he doesn’t take lightly. “I’ve learned a lot from Shane. I like to take the game on, and I hope to do the same on my debut.”
 
The MCG challenge 
Konstas is no stranger to the MCG, where local hero Scott Boland once dismissed him in a domestic match. “It’s a bowler-friendly wicket, but playing on a sold-out Boxing Day is a dream come true,” he said.

More From This Section

Joe Root

Joe Root returns to ODI cricket for England ahead of series against India

Women's Under-19 Asia Cup

India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to clinch Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup title

KL Rahul

IND vs AUS: KL Rahul attended to by physio after getting hit on hand

Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs AUS: After Kohli, Australian media targets Jadeja; here's why

Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet breaks Yusuf Pathan's fastest List-A 100 record by an Indian

Topics : India vs Australia Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship Australia test cricket Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon