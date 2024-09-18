IND vs BAN 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Jurel to be dropped from Playing 11- Gambhir

With Team India's 2-match Test series against Bangladesh starting tomorrow, all eyes will be on the playing 11 for the 1st Test, which is scheduled to be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.



Sarfaraz Khan and Dhurv Jurel not in playing 11

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has provided a subtle hint in his press conference that the duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel might not be featuring for the 1st Test, ahead of players like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

Both wicketkeeper-batters had performed well in the last Test series against England and were key factors in Team India's series victory last time.