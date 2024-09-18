IND vs BAN 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Jurel to be dropped from Playing 11- Gambhir

With Team India's 2-match Test series against Bangladesh starting tomorrow, all eyes will be on the playing 11 for the 1st Test, which is scheduled to be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Sarfaraz Khan and Dhurv Jurel not in playing 11
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has provided a subtle hint in his press conference that the duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel might not be featuring for the 1st Test, ahead of players like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.
Both wicketkeeper-batters had performed well in the last Test series against England and were key factors in Team India's series victory last time.
However, with many more senior and experienced players in contention, the duo might have to wait for their chance to get into the playing 11.
Sarfaraz Khan in Tests for India
After finally being called up by the Indian cricket team in the senior team, Sarfaraz Khan didn't disappoint and had contributed very well in Team India's Test series win at home against England back in January this year.
Dhruv Jurel in Tests for India
Similarly, Dhruv Jurel also earned his maiden call-up to the side against England and played a resilient knock to take India to victory in the 4th Test match of the series.
India vs Bangladesh Test Squads
|Sarfaraz Khan batting stats for India in Tests
|Matches
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|0s
|4s
|6s
|3
|5
|1
|200
|68*
|50
|252
|79.36
|0
|3
|1
|24
|5
|Dhruv Jurel batting stats for India in Tests
|Matches
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|0s
|4s
|6s
|3
|4
|1
|190
|90
|63.33
|354
|53.67
|0
|1
|0
|12
|7
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.