IND vs BAN 1st Test weather report: Rain to play spoilsport in Chennai?

India are set to take on Bangladesh in the 1st Test match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19 onwards. The weather forecast for the Test match, however, doesn't look too good at the moment, with rain threatening to spoil the show.

India's first Test match in 8 months could be interrupted by rain on September 19 but a washout is hopefully not on the cards on the day.

IND vs BAN 1st Test Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 41% chance of rain on day 1 of the Test in the daytime around 2 PM and an 8% chance of a thunderstorm as well. However, with the prediction stating that the rain might persist for just one hour, fans won't be seeing a washout on the day. Rest of the day is forecasted to be clear.



Day 2 will also be the same as a 51% chance of rain is predicted around 2 PM with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the day. However, just like day 1, rest of the day has been shown to be clear in Chennai.



Day 3, 4, and 5 have been predicted to be clear of rain with less than 30% chance of rain in each of the days. The forecast suggests that both teams will get to play a proper contest of cricket in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma and Co. ready for Bangladesh Test

It will be interesting to see how Team India performs in the red-ball format after not playing in it for almost half a year.

India's last Test match was against England at home, where they emerged as 4-1 victors in the end. The quality of the squad is among one of the world's best, which is why head coach Gautam Gambhir won't be worrying too much about the preparations.

The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli will be looking to stamp their authority at home and take some valuable World Test Championship (WTC) points in the process as well.

India Squad For First Test Vs Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh Squad for 1st Test vs India:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.