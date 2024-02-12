Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: KL Rahul ruled out; Padikkal gets maiden call-up

KL and Jasprit Bumrah were due to join the team on Monday in Rajkot, but the Karnataka batter has not left the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru yet.

KL Rahul. Photo: Sportzpics

KL Rahul. Photo: Sportzpics

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Team India suffered a major blow ahead of the third Test, which starts on February 15, against England in Rajkot. KL Rahul has been ruled out of the Rajkot Test due to injury. KL along with Jasprit Bumrah was due to join the team on Monday in Rajkot but the Karnataka batter has not left the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru yet. 

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal has been named KL Rahul's replacement in the third Test, according to a ESPNcricinfo report.

Rahul was included for the final three Tests pending fitness clearance. The Karnataka batter had previously missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam because of a quadricep injury.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

How KL Rahul's omission complicates things for India?

In the absence of Rahul, India's middle order is certainly going to be very inexperienced given Virat Kohli is also unavailable for selection and Shreyas Iyer has not been picked for the remaining three matches against England. 

Rahul's absence means India will have atleast two players in the middle-order who has played one or making debut for India.

Rajat Patidar was handed debut in the second Test and it is expected that Sarfaraz Khan will debut for India in the Rajkot. However, it won't come as a surprise if India hands in debut to left-handed batter Padikkal who can provide variety to batting order. In that case, Washington Sundar would also be in mix for a selection given his batting prowess. 

What is the fitness update of Ravindra Jadeja?

It is still not clear whether Ravindra Jadeja will be fit for the Rajkot.

Why Devdutt Padikkal gets the national call-up?

Padikkal has been in tremendous form in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. He is expected to join Team India on February 13 after he hit 151 and 36 against Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

23-year-old Padikkal has amassed 556 runs in six innings at an average of 92.66 in Ranji Trophy 2023-24, hitting three centuries with 193 in being his highest score against Punjab.

Padikkal was also part of India A squad which clashed against England Lions. He had scores of 65, 21 and 105 for India A against England's A side. The Karnataka batter was also part of India A touring party in to the rainbow nation in December.

Also Read

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

India squad for England Tests 2024: No Kohli; KL, Jadeja subject to fitness

India vs England 2024 Tests full schedule, live match timings, streaming

Saharan to Munsheer: Meet Indian team, the runner-ups of ICC U19 WC 2024

India have real battle on their hands, says Chappell ahead of Rajkot Test

In Virat's absence, great chance for England to win series: Stuart Broad

Explained: AUS vs WI runout controversy; what is MCC Law on appeals?

U19 WC 2024 final: We played rash shots, couldn't execute plans - Saharan


Padikkal stats


Devdutt Padikkal’s batting records
FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct
T20Is 2 2 0 38 29 19 100 0 0 2 1 0
FC 31 53 3 2227 193 44.54 59.45 6 12 270 26 42
List A 30 29 6 1875 152 81.52 91.46 8 11 174 59 14
T20s 92 92 9 2768 124* 33.34 133.52 3 17 302 95 44

Topics : KL Rahul India vs England India cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket Devdutt Padikkal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon