Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India squad for England Tests 2024: No Kohli; KL, Jadeja subject to fitness

Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were also named in the squad, but their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.

India cricket team

India cricket team. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The senior selector committee headed by Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the remaining three matches of India vs England Test series. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were also named in the squad, but their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.

As reported earlier, Virat Kohli was not picked for the remainder of series as he was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Check India vs England 3rd Test match details and latest news here

The BCCI, in the release, said it respects and supports Kohli's decision. 

Virat Kohli runs against England

Virat Kohli Test records
  Span Matches Runs Highest score Average Hundreds Catches
Overall 2011-2024 113 8848 254* 49.15 29 111
Vs England in India 2012-2021 13 1015 235 56.38 3 13
Vs England in UK 2014-2022 15 976 149 33.65 2 12
 

India squad for England Test series 2024: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep 



No Shreyas Iyer



Though, the board has provided no update on the Shreyas Iyer's omission, the Mumbai batter has been ruled out due to back and groin injury.

Iyer's reoccurring back problems ensured that both Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar kept their places in the India squad. 


No rest for Bumrah, Siraj returns


Meanwhile, India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah retained his place in the India squad amid reports of being rested due to workload management. While Mohammed Siraj returned after a well deserved break in the Vizag Test.

Left-arm pacer Akash Deep is the only new face in the India squad. 

Kohli is currently abroad for pressing personal family matter.
The series is locked 1-1 with India winning the second Test in Vizag.


Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar has been released with Jadeja coming back while Mohammed Siraj is back in the squad in place of Avesh Khan.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The third Test will commence on February 15, 2024 in Rajkot while the fourth Test kickstarts in Ranchi from February 23, 2024. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 07, 2024.

India vs England Test series schedule, venue and date

India vs England Test series schedule
Matches Time (IST) Date Venue Result
1st Test - started on Jan 25 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad England won by 28 runs
2nd Test - started on Feb 1 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam India won by 106 runs
3rd Test 09:30:00 Feb 15-19 Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot TBD
4th Test 09:30:00 Feb 23-27 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi TBD
5th Test 09:30:00 07/03/11 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala TBD
 

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Check remaining purse and available slots of all 10 teams

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

IND vs AFG: Here's why Virat Kohli should open with T20 World Cup in focus

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

SL vs AFG: Pathum Nissanka posts Sri Lanka's first double century in ODIs

Bumrah's tips in NCA helped me become a better bowler: U19 pacer Naman

BCCI may announce India squad today; Iyer doubtful for IND vs ENG 3rd Test

I made a terrible mistake, shared false info on Virat Kohli: AB de Villiers

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Vaughan expresses concern over England's Bazball play

Topics : India vs England India cricket team Ravindra Jadeja Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon