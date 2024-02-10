India squad for England Tests 2024: No Kohli; KL, Jadeja subject to fitness

The senior selector committee headed by Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the remaining three matches of India vs England Test series. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were also named in the squad, but their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.





Check India vs England 3rd Test match details and latest news here As reported earlier, Virat Kohli was not picked for the remainder of series as he was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.





Virat Kohli runs against England

Virat Kohli Test records Span Matches Runs Highest score Average Hundreds Catches Overall 2011-2024 113 8848 254* 49.15 29 111 Vs England in India 2012-2021 13 1015 235 56.38 3 13 Vs England in UK 2014-2022 15 976 149 33.65 2 12

The BCCI, in the release, said it respects and supports Kohli's decision.

India squad for England Test series 2024: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Kohli is currently abroad for pressing personal family matter.

The series is locked 1-1 with India winning the second Test in Vizag.





Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar has been released with Jadeja coming back while Mohammed Siraj is back in the squad in place of Avesh Khan.





India vs England Test series schedule, venue and date



India vs England Test series schedule Matches Time (IST) Date Venue Result 1st Test - started on Jan 25 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad England won by 28 runs 2nd Test - started on Feb 1 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam India won by 106 runs 3rd Test 09:30:00 Feb 15-19 Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot TBD 4th Test 09:30:00 Feb 23-27 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi TBD 5th Test 09:30:00 07/03/11 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala TBD

The third Test will commence on February 15, 2024 in Rajkot while the fourth Test kickstarts in Ranchi from February 23, 2024. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 07, 2024.

Though, the board has provided no update on the Shreyas Iyer's omission, the Mumbai batter has been ruled out due to back and groin injury.Iyer's reoccurring back problems ensured that both Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar kept their places in the India squad.Meanwhile, India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah retained his place in the India squad amid reports of being rested due to workload management. While Mohammed Siraj returned after a well deserved break in the Vizag Test.Left-arm pacer Akash Deep is the only new face in the India squad.