India squad for England Tests 2024: No Kohli; KL, Jadeja subject to fitness

The senior selector committee headed by Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the remaining three matches of India vs England Test series. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were also named in the squad, but their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.
As reported earlier, Virat Kohli was not picked for the remainder of series as he was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.
The BCCI, in the release, said it respects and supports Kohli's decision.
Virat Kohli runs against England
|Virat Kohli Test records
|Span
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Hundreds
|Catches
|Overall
|2011-2024
|113
|8848
|254*
|49.15
|29
|111
|Vs England in India
|2012-2021
|13
|1015
|235
|56.38
|3
|13
|Vs England in UK
|2014-2022
|15
|976
|149
|33.65
|2
|
12
No Shreyas Iyer
Though, the board has provided no update on the Shreyas Iyer's omission, the Mumbai batter has been ruled out due to back and groin injury.
Iyer's reoccurring back problems ensured that both Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar kept their places in the India squad.
No rest for Bumrah, Siraj returns
Meanwhile, India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah retained his place in the India squad amid reports of being rested due to workload management. While Mohammed Siraj returned after a well deserved break in the Vizag Test.
Left-arm pacer Akash Deep is the only new face in the India squad.
Kohli is currently abroad for pressing personal family matter.
The series is locked 1-1 with India winning the second Test in Vizag.
Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar has been released with Jadeja coming back while Mohammed Siraj is back in the squad in place of Avesh Khan.
The third Test will commence on February 15, 2024 in Rajkot while the fourth Test kickstarts in Ranchi from February 23, 2024. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 07, 2024.
India vs England Test series schedule, venue and date
|India vs England Test series schedule
|Matches
|Time (IST)
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|1st Test
|-
|started on Jan 25
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
|England won by 28 runs
|2nd Test
|-
|started on Feb 1
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|India won by 106 runs
|3rd Test
|09:30:00
|Feb 15-19
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
|TBD
|4th Test
|09:30:00
|Feb 23-27
|JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
|TBD
|5th Test
|09:30:00
|07/03/11
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|
TBD